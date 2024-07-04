Samsung Galaxy M35 5G will launch in India later this month, the company confirmed on Thursday. Earlier this week, an Amazon banner teased the smartphone's launch, leading people to believe that it would arrive during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. However, the South Korean tech giant has now revealed that the phone will be introduced on July 17. Alongside the launch date, the company also revealed some of the specifications of the handset. Just like the global variant, the India model will also be equipped with the Exynos 1380 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch Confirmed

In a press release, the South Korean tech giant said the smartphone will be launched on July 17. The price and sale date of the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G were not disclosed, however. The company also revealed some of its specifications. On the basis of the information shared, it appears the smartphone will not get any significant upgrades apart from the chipset.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G will become the first M-series smartphone to feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, the company confirmed. It will also feature an Infinity-O (HID) sAMOLED display with 120Hz refresh and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. Just like the global variant, the Indian model will also be equipped with the 5nm Exynos 1380 chipset. The handset will also get a vapour cooling chamber for heat dissipation.

For optics, the Galaxy M35 5G will get a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. While details about the other sensors were not disclosed, the global variant sports an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the global variant comes with a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M34 also carried the same camera specifications.

The company revealed several camera features as well. The Galaxy M35 will come with Nightography mode to capture portraits and videos in low-light conditions. It will also get an Astrolapse feature that will let users create time-lapse videos of the night sky.

As per Samsung, the smartphone will also get the Knox security platform and its Knox Vault. Further, the Galaxy M35 will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery along with a 25W wired charging solution.

