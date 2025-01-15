Up Network and DreamSmart have collaborated to unveil what the companies call the world's first Web3- focused smart glasses with artificial intelligence (AI). Equipped with Google's Gemini AI, the smart glasses offer real-time contextual artificial intelligence. Up Network has developed an AI agent operating system to improve human-machine interactions, while DreamSmart's technology specialises in advanced tech solutions for EVs, smartphones, and wearables. The device has been announced at a time when Web3 and AI technologies experienced significant growth.

The companies have yet to announce a name (or price) for these smart glasses, and which could be rolled out by Q1 2025, as per a press release. The glasses will let users access an AI assistant to handle crypto-related tasks, according to the firms. AI is expected to help newcomers to the crypto space interact with blockchain-related services using natural language commands.

Users of the glasses will earn tokenised incentives for engaging in decentralised activities, according to the companies. The glasses let users own their data as an asset and enable them to have complete autonomous control, as all operations are claimed to work on the device. All Web3 interactions initiated by these glasses will also be processed on-device.

“These glasses are not just a device—they're a gateway to the future of computing and decentralised technology, combining AI, XR, and Web3 incentives into one powerful ecosystem,” said Devansh Khatri, Co-founder at Up Network.

The glasses weigh 44g and are claimed to offer up to eight hours of battery life. The glasses pack an optical waveguide-based display to offer users an extended reality (XR) experience for entertainment, productivity, and day-to-day tasks, according to the company.