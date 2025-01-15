Technology News
English Edition

Up Network, DreamSmart Launch Web3 Smart Glasses with Google Gemini

The new smart glasses are expected to go on sale in Q1 2025.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 January 2025 19:31 IST
Up Network, DreamSmart Launch Web3 Smart Glasses with Google Gemini

The glasses will let users earn tokenised incentives for decentralised activities

Highlights
  • Up Network is a tech firm that aims to redefine human-machine interaction
  • DreamSmart develops advance tech solutions for EVs, Wearables
  • The pricing details of the glasses remain undisclosed for now
Advertisement

Up Network and DreamSmart have collaborated to unveil what the companies call the world's first Web3- focused smart glasses with artificial intelligence (AI). Equipped with Google's Gemini AI, the smart glasses offer real-time contextual artificial intelligence. Up Network has developed an AI agent operating system to improve human-machine interactions, while DreamSmart's technology specialises in advanced tech solutions for EVs, smartphones, and wearables. The device has been announced at a time when Web3 and AI technologies experienced significant growth.

The companies have yet to announce a name (or price) for these smart glasses, and which could be rolled out by Q1 2025, as per a press release. The glasses will let users access an AI assistant to handle crypto-related tasks, according to the firms. AI is expected to help newcomers to the crypto space interact with blockchain-related services using natural language commands.

Users of the glasses will earn tokenised incentives for engaging in decentralised activities, according to the companies. The glasses let users own their data as an asset and enable them to have complete autonomous control, as all operations are claimed to work on the device. All Web3 interactions initiated by these glasses will also be processed on-device.

“These glasses are not just a device—they're a gateway to the future of computing and decentralised technology, combining AI, XR, and Web3 incentives into one powerful ecosystem,” said Devansh Khatri, Co-founder at Up Network.

The glasses weigh 44g and are claimed to offer up to eight hours of battery life. The glasses pack an optical waveguide-based display to offer users an extended reality (XR) experience for entertainment, productivity, and day-to-day tasks, according to the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, AI Web3 Glasses, Up Network, DreamSmart
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Circle Says USDC Crosses $18 Trillion Lifetime Transactions Milestone

Related Stories

Up Network, DreamSmart Launch Web3 Smart Glasses with Google Gemini
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Brings a New Way to React to Chats
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Promo Images Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Top Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  4. Honor Magic 7 Pro Launched Globally, Magic 7 Lite Tags Along
  5. Moto G 5G (2025), Moto G Power 5G (2025) With Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched
  6. Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Could Happen This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch 2 Will Reportedly Be Revealed This Week
  2. Google Lens Updated to Directly Open the Camera Viewfinder When Opened: Report
  3. Asus Partners With Zepto to Offer Quick Deliveries in Four Cities
  4. Up Network, DreamSmart Launch Web3 Smart Glasses with Google Gemini
  5. Circle Says USDC Crosses $18 Trillion Lifetime Transactions Milestone
  6. Gmail Reportedly Begins Rolling Out Gemini AI 'Insert' Button on Android
  7. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Likely to Get a Telephoto Macro Camera; Tipped to Carry 2K Flat Screen
  8. Honor Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched Globally Alongside Magic 7 Lite: Price, Specifications
  9. CyberPowerPC India to Give Away Custom-Built PC With GeForce 4080 Super GPU at Bengaluru Comic Con 2025
  10. Asus NUC 14 Essential Mini PC With Intel Core N-Series CPUs Unveiled: See Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »