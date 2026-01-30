Technology News
English Edition

OTT Releases of the Week (Jan 26 - Feb 1): Dhurandhar, Daldal, Gustaakh Ishq, Sarvam Maya, Wonder Man, and More

The OTT platforms are set to land with some fresh releases, where the entertainment will be promised to be heavy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 January 2026 11:45 IST
OTT Releases of the Week (Jan 26 - Feb 1): Dhurandhar, Daldal, Gustaakh Ishq, Sarvam Maya, Wonder Man, and More

Check out the top OTT releases for this week.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New OTT Releases are ready to buzz your digital screens
  • Top releases include Dhurandhar, Gustaakh Ishq, Champion, and more
  • Streaming platforms include Prime Video, Netflix, JioCinema, Zee5, etc
Advertisement

With January taking a final bow this week, the streaming platforms are set with the new releases. From edge-of-the-seat thrillers to some of the most anticipated movies and series making their way to the digital screens, this week promises a high dose of entertainment. This month is ready to end with a bang as Dhurandar is ready to buzz your digital screens, whereas other prominent releases like Gustaakh Ishq and more are dropping too. Take a look at the top releases of the week as the curtains fall for the month.

OTT Releases of the Week

Dhurandhar

  • Release Date: January 30, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Action, Thriller
  • Cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is an action film that follows a spy named Hamza Ali Mazar (Ranveer Singh), who embarks on an undercover mission in Karachi's underworld. Under the Dhurandhar operation, as he infiltrates the terror networks, he is confronted by the gangsters, an ISI agent, and a corrupt police officer. The film is inspired by true events, and the sequences of the film keep the viewers glued to their seats.

Daldal

  • Release Date: January 30th, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Crime, Thriller
  • Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Rahul Bhat, Jaya Bhattacharya, Ananth Mahadevan

Set in the backdrop of Mumbai, the series follows DCP Rita Ferreria (Portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar), who has been newly appointed to the Mumbai Crime Branch. As the city gets thrilled by the series of murders, DCP Rita must take on the case to investigate and catch the serial killer. However, while she suffers from her past trauma, she is confronted by the corruption and her imposter syndrome. Unlike others, this series will explore the psychological roots of trauma and violence, and bring a fresh perspective while she hunts down the killer.

Gustaakh Ishq

  • Release Date: January 27th, 2026
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharib Hashmi

Set in the 1990s backdrop, Gustaakh Ishq is a romance drama that follows Nawabuddin (Vijay Varma), who is set to give it all to save his late father's printing press, as he notably values it as a cultural legacy. He further travels to Malerkotla, only to learn that a poet named Aziz Beg could possibly publish his work and that the printing press could be saved. Only then does he become his shagird. However, his life takes a turn when he falls in love with the poet's daughter. The film delves deeper into this romance that surfaces around tradition, ambition, and drama.

Devkhel

  • Release Date: January 30th, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Zee 5
  • Genre: Psychological crime, Thriller
  • Cast: Prajaktta Mali, Yatin Karyekar, Veena Jamkar, Sayali Deodhar, Magesh Desai

Directed by Chandrakant Gaikwad, Devkhel is a Marathi Zee 5 original psychological crime thriller series that is set in the coastal village of Devtali, where each year, on the night of Holi Purnima, a villager dies mysteriously. However, out of fear, the villagers take these killings as a punishment by a mythical figure. Only then, a logical police officer take on the investigation and exposes the dark side of the superstitions. As he digs deeper to find the serial killer, he is confronted by cultural traumas, a troubled past, and strange human behaviors.

Champion

  • Release Date: January 29th, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Sports, Periodic Drama
  • Cast: Roshann Meka, Anaswara Ranjan, Kalyan Nandamuri, Murli Sharma

Set in the pre-independence era, this Telugu drama film revolves around a skilled footballer from Secunderabad, who aspires to develop a career in London. However, his dreams are hindered when his anti-British father's past stops his way to London. Desperate to pursue his dreams, he is then forced to smuggle weapons for a pilot, but gets entangled in the violent conflict of Nizam-Razakar. The film then explores themes of struggles, passion, and emotions.

Sarvam Maya

  • Release Date: January 30th, 2026
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Comedy, Fantasy
  • Cast: Nivin Pauly, Riya Shibhu, Aju Varghese, Priya Prakash Varrier

Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, Sarvam Maya is a Malayalam Comedy Fantasy film that revolves around an atheist musician, a part-time priest, whose encounter with a ghost turns his life upside down. However, as their unusual friendship grows, the ghost helps him navigate his life, and together they confront their past and reach emotional closure. The sequences are worth watching and come in a blend of comedy, humor, and family drama.

Patang

  • Release Date: January 30th, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Sun NXT
  • Genre: Comedy, Sport
  • Cast: S.P. Charan, Keshav Deepak, S.S. Kaanchi, Pranav Kaushik

Written and directed by Praneeth Prattipati, Patang is a Telugu sports comedy drama film that centres around two best friends, whose lives get complicated after they fall for the same girl. On the other side, the second half explores a high-stakes kite competition. The film is packed with ultimate drama, and the plot explores themes of loyalty, friendship, and romance.

The Wrecking Crew

  • Release Date: January 28th, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Action, Comedy
  • Cast: Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Temuera Morrison, Frankie Adams

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, The Wrecking Crew is an American action comedy film that stars Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around two estranged brothers, who reunite only to find the cause behind their father's mysterious death. As the duo delves deeper, they are confronted by hidden secrets and uncover shocking conspiracies that were tearing their family apart.

Wonder Man

  • Release Date: January 28th, 2026
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Fantasy, Adventure
  • Cast: Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Yahya Abdul Mateen II

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man is a mini-series that centres around a Hollywood actor who suddenly earns superpowers and becomes the new Wonder Man. This Marvel series consists of eight episodes, wherein each one will drop weekly. The sequences of the series are thrilling with action and comedy, and the stars have delivered stellar performances.

Bridgerton season 4 part 1

  • Release Date: January 29th, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Romance, Drama
  • Cast: Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessei, Nicola Coughlan, Florence Hunt, Isabella Wei

Created by Chris Dan Vusen, Season 4 of Bridgerton will revolve around the second-oldest Bridgerton sibling, Benedict (portrayed by Luke Thompson), who is set to fall in love with a mysterious girl named Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha), during the masquerade ball. This event will be hosted by his mother, Violet (played by Ruth Gemmell). However, what unfolds next will leave the viewers in shock. Sophie Baek will come with a Cinderella-like past, wherein she will feature as a maid with hidden truths and ambitions.

Other OTT Releases This Week:

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
Take That Netflix January 27th, 2026
Greenland 2: Migration Prime Video Rent January 27th, 2026
Wheel of Fortune Sony LIV January 27th, 2026
Van Vaathiyaar Amazon Prime Video January 28th, 2026
Shrinking Season 3 Apple TV+ January 28th, 2026
Constable ETV Win January 28th, 2026
A Letter to my Youth Netflix January 29th, 2026
The Cut Lionsgate Play January 29th, 2026
Tin Soldier Hulu January 30th, 2026
The 50 JioHotstar February 1st, 2026
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT platforms, Dhurandhar, champion, Bridgerton S4 Part 1, OTT Releases This Week
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Introduces New Gemini AI Tools, Practice Tests For JEE Main Aspirants
WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Subscription Plan That Offers Exclusive Features, Customisation Options

Related Stories

OTT Releases of the Week (Jan 26 - Feb 1): Dhurandhar, Daldal, Gustaakh Ishq, Sarvam Maya, Wonder Man, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Goes Official: See Features
  2. Vivo V70, V70 Elite Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With These Chips
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar, Daldal, Gustaakh Ishq, Sarvam Maya, and More
  4. Samsung Teases Launch of Galaxy F70 Series in India
  5. Apple Confirms It Will Open Its Second Store in Mumbai 'Soon'
  6. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro First Impressions
  7. Realme P4 Power 5G First Impressions
  8. Google's Premium Gemini Subscribers Can Now Generate Playable AI Worlds
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date Revealed via Leaked Galaxy Unpacked Invite
  10. Xiaomi Expands HyperOS 3.1 Beta Access to These Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Master Buds 2 to Offer ANC Improvements Driven by New Earbud Design
  2. Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Tecno Pova Curve 2 Set to Launch in India Soon; Design, Rear Camera Teased
  4. Google’s Premium Gemini Subscribers Can Now Generate Playable AI Worlds
  5. Andha Pyar 2.0 OTT Release: Where to Watch This New Blind Dating Reality Show
  6. Oppo Find X9s, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find N6 Global Launch Timelines and Colourways Leaked
  7. Realme 16 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo SoC Launched: Price, Features
  8. Apple Confirms Second Store in Mumbai Will Open 'Soon'; Reportedly Leases Space for Corporate Office in Chennai
  9. Samsung Galaxy F70 Series India Launch Teased; Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  10. Motorola Signature Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications and Sale Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »