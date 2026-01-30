With January taking a final bow this week, the streaming platforms are set with the new releases. From edge-of-the-seat thrillers to some of the most anticipated movies and series making their way to the digital screens, this week promises a high dose of entertainment. This month is ready to end with a bang as Dhurandar is ready to buzz your digital screens, whereas other prominent releases like Gustaakh Ishq and more are dropping too. Take a look at the top releases of the week as the curtains fall for the month.

OTT Releases of the Week

Dhurandhar

Release Date: January 30, 2026

January 30, 2026 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is an action film that follows a spy named Hamza Ali Mazar (Ranveer Singh), who embarks on an undercover mission in Karachi's underworld. Under the Dhurandhar operation, as he infiltrates the terror networks, he is confronted by the gangsters, an ISI agent, and a corrupt police officer. The film is inspired by true events, and the sequences of the film keep the viewers glued to their seats.

Daldal

Release Date: January 30th, 2026

January 30th, 2026 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Rahul Bhat, Jaya Bhattacharya, Ananth Mahadevan

Set in the backdrop of Mumbai, the series follows DCP Rita Ferreria (Portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar), who has been newly appointed to the Mumbai Crime Branch. As the city gets thrilled by the series of murders, DCP Rita must take on the case to investigate and catch the serial killer. However, while she suffers from her past trauma, she is confronted by the corruption and her imposter syndrome. Unlike others, this series will explore the psychological roots of trauma and violence, and bring a fresh perspective while she hunts down the killer.

Gustaakh Ishq

Release Date: January 27th, 2026

January 27th, 2026 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharib Hashmi

Set in the 1990s backdrop, Gustaakh Ishq is a romance drama that follows Nawabuddin (Vijay Varma), who is set to give it all to save his late father's printing press, as he notably values it as a cultural legacy. He further travels to Malerkotla, only to learn that a poet named Aziz Beg could possibly publish his work and that the printing press could be saved. Only then does he become his shagird. However, his life takes a turn when he falls in love with the poet's daughter. The film delves deeper into this romance that surfaces around tradition, ambition, and drama.

Devkhel

Release Date: January 30th, 2026

January 30th, 2026 OTT Platform: Zee 5

Zee 5 Genre: Psychological crime, Thriller

Psychological crime, Thriller Cast: Prajaktta Mali, Yatin Karyekar, Veena Jamkar, Sayali Deodhar, Magesh Desai

Directed by Chandrakant Gaikwad, Devkhel is a Marathi Zee 5 original psychological crime thriller series that is set in the coastal village of Devtali, where each year, on the night of Holi Purnima, a villager dies mysteriously. However, out of fear, the villagers take these killings as a punishment by a mythical figure. Only then, a logical police officer take on the investigation and exposes the dark side of the superstitions. As he digs deeper to find the serial killer, he is confronted by cultural traumas, a troubled past, and strange human behaviors.

Champion

Release Date: January 29th, 2026

January 29th, 2026 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Sports, Periodic Drama

Sports, Periodic Drama Cast: Roshann Meka, Anaswara Ranjan, Kalyan Nandamuri, Murli Sharma

Set in the pre-independence era, this Telugu drama film revolves around a skilled footballer from Secunderabad, who aspires to develop a career in London. However, his dreams are hindered when his anti-British father's past stops his way to London. Desperate to pursue his dreams, he is then forced to smuggle weapons for a pilot, but gets entangled in the violent conflict of Nizam-Razakar. The film then explores themes of struggles, passion, and emotions.

Sarvam Maya

Release Date: January 30th, 2026

January 30th, 2026 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Comedy, Fantasy Cast: Nivin Pauly, Riya Shibhu, Aju Varghese, Priya Prakash Varrier

Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, Sarvam Maya is a Malayalam Comedy Fantasy film that revolves around an atheist musician, a part-time priest, whose encounter with a ghost turns his life upside down. However, as their unusual friendship grows, the ghost helps him navigate his life, and together they confront their past and reach emotional closure. The sequences are worth watching and come in a blend of comedy, humor, and family drama.

Patang

Release Date: January 30th, 2026

January 30th, 2026 OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Sun NXT Genre: Comedy, Sport

Comedy, Sport Cast: S.P. Charan, Keshav Deepak, S.S. Kaanchi, Pranav Kaushik

Written and directed by Praneeth Prattipati, Patang is a Telugu sports comedy drama film that centres around two best friends, whose lives get complicated after they fall for the same girl. On the other side, the second half explores a high-stakes kite competition. The film is packed with ultimate drama, and the plot explores themes of loyalty, friendship, and romance.

The Wrecking Crew

Release Date: January 28th, 2026

January 28th, 2026 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Cast: Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Temuera Morrison, Frankie Adams

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, The Wrecking Crew is an American action comedy film that stars Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around two estranged brothers, who reunite only to find the cause behind their father's mysterious death. As the duo delves deeper, they are confronted by hidden secrets and uncover shocking conspiracies that were tearing their family apart.

Wonder Man

Release Date: January 28th, 2026

January 28th, 2026 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

Fantasy, Adventure Cast: Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Yahya Abdul Mateen II

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man is a mini-series that centres around a Hollywood actor who suddenly earns superpowers and becomes the new Wonder Man. This Marvel series consists of eight episodes, wherein each one will drop weekly. The sequences of the series are thrilling with action and comedy, and the stars have delivered stellar performances.

Bridgerton season 4 part 1

Release Date: January 29th, 2026

January 29th, 2026 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Cast: Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessei, Nicola Coughlan, Florence Hunt, Isabella Wei

Created by Chris Dan Vusen, Season 4 of Bridgerton will revolve around the second-oldest Bridgerton sibling, Benedict (portrayed by Luke Thompson), who is set to fall in love with a mysterious girl named Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha), during the masquerade ball. This event will be hosted by his mother, Violet (played by Ruth Gemmell). However, what unfolds next will leave the viewers in shock. Sophie Baek will come with a Cinderella-like past, wherein she will feature as a maid with hidden truths and ambitions.

Other OTT Releases This Week: