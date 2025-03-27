Samsung's Galaxy A series has long been known for bridging the gap between flagship and affordable smartphones, offering premium features at competitive prices. The series is among the most selling series in the country, and the South Korean brand has recently launched Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26. Samsung is planning to reach the magical number of 100 million this year. In an exclusive conversation with Gadgets360, Akshay Rao, General Manager, MX Business at Samsung India, revealed that the brand is hopeful that the new series will provide a good value-for-money proposition to the customers and will further solidify its position in the different price segments.

How is the Galaxy A Series Crucial for Samsung?

"The Galaxy A series was born out of a need to bring flagship innovations to a more affordable price point," Rao explains. "It spans a wide price range, from around Rs. 8,000-9,000 to Rs. 45,000, offering varying levels of features."

He explained that this is one of the best-selling series from the brand, with over 89 million units sold to date. "The Galaxy A Series actually has sold 89 million plus units till date, and the Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35, which are the flagship end of the Galaxy A Series, actually were the top-selling devices in their respective segments of Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 35,000, and Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 50,000," he further added. With the launch of the new Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26, Samsung is setting its sights on surpassing the 100-million-unit milestone. "We are quite confident that we are going to cross the magical 100 million number very soon," Rao asserts.

One of the biggest factors contributing to the success of the Galaxy A series has been a mix of delivering premium design and features at competitive prices. As per Rao, customers are now looking for features that can give them solutions for everything on their devices. This is why the company decided to go with the AI features in the all-new Galaxy A series. He further added that the brand has picked up the best AI series, which they introduced in their flagship Galaxy S25 series, and added to these devices. "Consumers today want more than just affordability; they want premium features that enhance their experience. That's where 'Awesome Intelligence' comes in," Rao added.

Galaxy A Series vs Galaxy S Series: How Samsung is Balancing it Out?

On asked if bringing premium features and the popular AI features to the Galaxy A-series can impact the sales of the brand's Galaxy S series, Rao added that the company is balancing it out. "We pick the most relevant and popular features for the A series. But with the flagship, you get more—more AI capabilities, better chipset performance, superior cameras," he clarifies. "We carefully conceptualise A-series smartphones to ensure they offer the best possible experience at their price points, without taking away the 'wow factor' from the premium lineup."

"I think I can be as sure as anything when I say that the flagship consumers will have their own delight moments with the flagship and similarly with the A series. I think they are bringing many of those delightful features at a much more affordable price," he added.

How is Samsung Planning to Take on the Mid-Premium Segment in India?

With the new Galaxy A-series, the company is confident it will get a good chunk in the mid-premium segment, especially with the Galaxy A56. The latest device from the brand comes loaded with an interesting set of AI features, which were earlier exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series. Moreover, Rao believes that the philosophy of the series has always been about making it for everyone and making innovation accessible for everyone.

Rao asserted that multiple factors make the series unique when asked how the new Galaxy A series will differentiate itself from the rest of the competition. "If I were to look at different features, obviously better rear and selfie cameras are something people are definitely asking for, as there is a lot of vlogging happening these days. Not just images but also video shooting, which is where you need a camera that supports that," he added.

Rao believes that it is not just megapixels but the entire solution for the sensor—the light absorption capabilities, the image processing, the ISP—that is at the heart of it, supported by the NPU unit on the phone. "So I think it's not just one thing; it's very difficult to isolate because, as I said, mid-premium consumers do not just look for a single feature; they want a comprehensive package at this price point," he said. Then there's AI, the buzzword of the year. "AI is now a key differentiator. That's why we're introducing 'Awesome Intelligence' across our new A-series devices," he adds.

Software Updates is the Biggest Shift from Samsung

One of the biggest shifts in Samsung's approach this year is its promise of six years of OS and security updates. "Consumers are holding onto their phones longer," Rao explains. "89 percent of buyers today evaluate experiences before purchasing, and 25 percent prioritise experience over hardware," he further added. This is one of the major reasons the brand decided to go with longer software support for the Galaxy A-series.

"We don't want our consumers to be stuck using an outdated version of Android. We want them to have the latest features, even years after purchase. Plus, this commitment helps with resale value when they eventually upgrade," Rao adds.

Samsung's strategy with the latest Galaxy A-series is clear: make flagship features accessible without compromising the premium experience. The introduction of AI, long-term software support, and premium features at a mid-range price point proves that the brand is planning to cement its position in this category. With consumer expectations evolving rapidly, Samsung is betting big on delivering the best of both worlds—flagship-like features at an affordable price. As the brand gears to cross 100 million A-series sales, one thing is certain—the mid-premium segment is heating up.