With the weekend nearing, top OTT platforms are so ready with the new set of releases. This week will be surrounded by romance, drama, thrillers, and crime. There will be web series, movies, and originals for the viewers. Some of them include Kaalidhar Laapata, The Good Wife, The Hunt, and more. Also, this week, The Old Guard returns with a sequel. So, are you ready with your weekend watch-list?

Top OTT Releases This Week

Below are the top OTT releases of the week. Take a look:

Kaalidhar Laapata

Release Date: July 4, 2025

July 4, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee 5

Zee 5 Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Daivik Baghela, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub

Kaalidhar Laapata is a drama movie that follows an elderly man named Kaalidhar (portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan), who escapes his home after learning that his family has decided to abandon him. However, during his journey, he meets an 8-year-old orphan boy, who turns his life upside down. This movie is a blend of emotions and comedy.

Thug Life

Release Date: July 3, 2025

July 3, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Action

Action Cast: Kamal Hassan, Ali Fazal, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Silambarasan TR, Aishwarya Lekshmi

Written and directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life is an action movie that revolves around a gangster, Sakhtivel (played by Kama Hassan), who adopts Amaran (Silambarasan TR), after saving him from a gang war. However, years later, as Sakhtivel survives an assassination, he becomes suspicious of the involvement of Amaran. The movie has an excellent plot with a battle of trust, betrayal, and loyalty.

The Good Wife

Release Date: July 4th, 2025

July 4th, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Legal Drama

Legal Drama Cast: Priya Mani, Sampath Raj, Aari Arjunan

The Good Wife is an upcoming web series that marks the debut of the talent Priya Mani in the Tamil OTT. Directed by Revathy, The Good Wife is a legal drama that follows Tarunika (Priya Mani), a lawyer-turned-housewife, whose world goes upside down when her husband is trapped in a scandal. That's when she decides to fight for justice.

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

Release Date: July 4, 2025

July 4, 2025 OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Genre: Thriller, Drama

Thriller, Drama Cast: Amit Sial, Bagavathi Perumal, Girish Sharma, Sahil Vaid, Rama Rao Jadhav

Set back in the year 1991, The Hunt: The Raji Gandhi Assassination Case revolves around the biggest assassination in the history of India, where Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber during an election rally. This LIV original series reflects the investigation of the case and how the conspiracies were cracked within 90 days.

Uppu Kappurambu

Release Date: July 4, 2025

July 4, 2025 OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Keethy Suresh, Suhas, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rameshwari, Vishnu Oi

Uppu Kappurambu is a Telugu comedy which has been directed by Ani I.V. Sasi. The plot follows a newly appointed village leader, named Apoorva, who has to deal with a bizarre issue of no land remaining in the graveyard. Now, she has to find the solution to this problem collectively with the villagers. The movie is a blend of comedy and crazy ideas.

The Old Guard 2

Release Date: July 2, 2025

July 2, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Thriller, Crime

Thriller, Crime Cast: Charlize Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor, KiKi Layne, Uma Thurman

Charlize Theron returns as Andy in this much-anticipated sequel. The Old Guard 2 follows Andy, who, post losing her immortality, fights with another group of immortals who are threatening humanity. The movie is full of action sequences, and the stars have delivered power-packed performances.

In The Lost Lands

Release Date: July 4, 2025

July 4, 2025 OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play Genre: Action Fantasy

Action Fantasy Cast: Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista, Fraser James, Simon Loof, Amara Okereke

In the Lost Lands is a fantasy drama that follows a queen who sends Gray Alyas, played by Milla Jovovich, to the lost lands to hunt for a magical power. Gray is strong and fearless and is accompanied by her guide, Boyce (portrayed by Dave Bautista). Together, they must fight the demons and men to obtain the power.

Heads of State

Release Date: July 1, 2025

July 1, 2025 OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Genre: Thriller, Action

Thriller, Action Cast: Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, Idris Elba

Directed by Ilya Naishuler, Heads of State is an action thriller movie that features Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, and Idris Elba in the lead roles. The plot is packed with thrills as a foreign adversary poses a threat to the US President and the UK Prime Minister. Now, both of them are supposed to rely on each other to thwart this global conspiracy.

The Sandman Season 2

Release Date: July 3, 2025

July 3, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Dark Fantasy, Horror

Dark Fantasy, Horror Cast: Tom Sturridge, Vivienne Acheimpong, Patton Oswalt, Boyd Holbrook, Nina Wadia

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 is finally ready to stream on digital screens. Post the success of the first season, this year the dreams will return. However, the unresolved challenges from the past will surface. The series is packed with intense action, fantasy, and introspection.