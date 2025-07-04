With the weekend nearing, top OTT platforms are so ready with the new set of releases. This week will be surrounded by romance, drama, thrillers, and crime. There will be web series, movies, and originals for the viewers. Some of them include Kaalidhar Laapata, The Good Wife, The Hunt, and more. Also, this week, The Old Guard returns with a sequel. So, are you ready with your weekend watch-list?
Top OTT Releases This Week
Below are the top OTT releases of the week. Take a look:
Kaalidhar Laapata
- Release Date: July 4, 2025
- OTT Platform: Zee 5
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Daivik Baghela, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub
Kaalidhar Laapata is a drama movie that follows an elderly man named Kaalidhar (portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan), who escapes his home after learning that his family has decided to abandon him. However, during his journey, he meets an 8-year-old orphan boy, who turns his life upside down. This movie is a blend of emotions and comedy.
Thug Life
- Release Date: July 3, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Kamal Hassan, Ali Fazal, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Silambarasan TR, Aishwarya Lekshmi
Written and directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life is an action movie that revolves around a gangster, Sakhtivel (played by Kama Hassan), who adopts Amaran (Silambarasan TR), after saving him from a gang war. However, years later, as Sakhtivel survives an assassination, he becomes suspicious of the involvement of Amaran. The movie has an excellent plot with a battle of trust, betrayal, and loyalty.
The Good Wife
- Release Date: July 4th, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Legal Drama
- Cast: Priya Mani, Sampath Raj, Aari Arjunan
The Good Wife is an upcoming web series that marks the debut of the talent Priya Mani in the Tamil OTT. Directed by Revathy, The Good Wife is a legal drama that follows Tarunika (Priya Mani), a lawyer-turned-housewife, whose world goes upside down when her husband is trapped in a scandal. That's when she decides to fight for justice.
The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case
- Release Date: July 4, 2025
- OTT Platform: Sony LIV
- Genre: Thriller, Drama
- Cast: Amit Sial, Bagavathi Perumal, Girish Sharma, Sahil Vaid, Rama Rao Jadhav
Set back in the year 1991, The Hunt: The Raji Gandhi Assassination Case revolves around the biggest assassination in the history of India, where Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber during an election rally. This LIV original series reflects the investigation of the case and how the conspiracies were cracked within 90 days.
Uppu Kappurambu
- Release Date: July 4, 2025
- OTT Platform: Prime Video
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Keethy Suresh, Suhas, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rameshwari, Vishnu Oi
Uppu Kappurambu is a Telugu comedy which has been directed by Ani I.V. Sasi. The plot follows a newly appointed village leader, named Apoorva, who has to deal with a bizarre issue of no land remaining in the graveyard. Now, she has to find the solution to this problem collectively with the villagers. The movie is a blend of comedy and crazy ideas.
The Old Guard 2
- Release Date: July 2, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Thriller, Crime
- Cast: Charlize Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor, KiKi Layne, Uma Thurman
Charlize Theron returns as Andy in this much-anticipated sequel. The Old Guard 2 follows Andy, who, post losing her immortality, fights with another group of immortals who are threatening humanity. The movie is full of action sequences, and the stars have delivered power-packed performances.
In The Lost Lands
- Release Date: July 4, 2025
- OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
- Genre: Action Fantasy
- Cast: Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista, Fraser James, Simon Loof, Amara Okereke
In the Lost Lands is a fantasy drama that follows a queen who sends Gray Alyas, played by Milla Jovovich, to the lost lands to hunt for a magical power. Gray is strong and fearless and is accompanied by her guide, Boyce (portrayed by Dave Bautista). Together, they must fight the demons and men to obtain the power.
Heads of State
- Release Date: July 1, 2025
- OTT Platform: Prime Video
- Genre: Thriller, Action
- Cast: Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, Idris Elba
Directed by Ilya Naishuler, Heads of State is an action thriller movie that features Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, and Idris Elba in the lead roles. The plot is packed with thrills as a foreign adversary poses a threat to the US President and the UK Prime Minister. Now, both of them are supposed to rely on each other to thwart this global conspiracy.
The Sandman Season 2
- Release Date: July 3, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Dark Fantasy, Horror
- Cast: Tom Sturridge, Vivienne Acheimpong, Patton Oswalt, Boyd Holbrook, Nina Wadia
The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 is finally ready to stream on digital screens. Post the success of the first season, this year the dreams will return. However, the unresolved challenges from the past will surface. The series is packed with intense action, fantasy, and introspection.