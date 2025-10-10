Technology News
OTT Releases This Week (Oct 6th - Oct 12th): War 2, Mirai, Sthal, Rambo, Kurukshetra, Tribanadhari Barbarik, and More

The OTT platforms are now ready with a fresh set of releases that include both movies and web series. Some of the top releases include War 2, Rambo, Mirai, Sthal, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 October 2025 07:00 IST
OTT Releases This Week (Oct 6th - Oct 12th): War 2, Mirai, Sthal, Rambo, Kurukshetra, Tribanadhari Barbarik, and More

OTT platforms are ready with a new set of series and movies for the upcoming weekend

  • This week, the OTT platforms are set with new releases
  • There will be movies and web series
  • Streaming platforms include Zee5, Netflix, Amazon MX, and more
It's finally the time of the week when viewers are ready to create their watch-list for the weekend. And so are your favorite OTT platforms. This week, there will be some of the most anticipated movies and series that will hit your screens with non-stop entertainment. From gripping thrillers to light-hearted romance and more, there will be diverse genres to explore. Hence, to ease your hunt for finding the perfect watch-list, we've curated top releases of the week. Check them now:

Top OTT Releases of the Week

Mirai

  • Release Date: Oct 10th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Action, Fantasy
  • Cast: Manoj Kumar Manchu, Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Jagapatghi Babu, Shriya Saran

Mirai is an action-adventure fantasy film that revolves around a young warrior who embarks on a mission to protect nine sacred scriptures from the Black Sword (Manoj Manchu). The scriptures are believed to grant the power of god, hence, the battle to safeguard it begins with ultimate challenges. The story is set after the time of the Kalinga War and showcases glimpses and learnings from Lord Rama.

War 2

  • Release Date: Oct 9, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Action
  • Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana

War 2 follows a secret agent named Kabir Dhaliwal (Played by Hrithik Roshan), who infiltrates an international criminal syndicate called Kali Cartel. However, he gets accused of betraying the nation, and his junior named Vikram (played by Jr. NTR), is asked to track him down. With Kabir on a secret mission to protect his nation from the attack, he will have to face challenges. On the other hand, Vikram holds a personal history with Kabir. While navigating the dangerous play, Kabir will explore the past with Kavya (Kiara Advani).

Kurukshetra

  • Release Date: Oct 10th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Mythological
  • Cast: Vinod Sharma, Sahil Vaid, Saumya Daan, Annamaya Verma

Created by Anu Sikka, this animated mythological series will revolve around the Kurukshetra war that lasted for 18 days. This series will explore the perspectives of the 18 warriors who will exemplify their take on inner conflicts and personal rivalries. From Arjuna's dilemma to Draupadi's fearlessness, and Bhishma Pitamah's wisdom, this series will present different narratives. Significantly, this series will present the concept of Dharmayudh in a fresh perspective.

Jamnapaar Season 2

  • Release Date: Oct 10th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Ritkvik Sahore, Anubha Fatehpuri, Ankita Sahigal, Raghu Ram, Tanvi Gadkari

Jamnapaar Season 2 will pick up right from the point where Season 1 ended. Shanky (played by Ritvik Sahore), after losing his CA license and struggling to support his father's coaching financially, will be seen torn between his ambitions and principles. However, things will get complicated when he chooses a questionable path to earn money and faces conflicts with his family. The season will explore themes of ambition, family, relationships, and dark choices.

Rambo

  • Release Date: Oct 10th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: SunNXT
  • Genre: Sports, Action
  • Cast: Arulnithi, Abhirami, VTV Ganesh, Tanya S Ravichandran

Written and directed by M. Muthaiya, Rambo will follow a kickboxer whose life gets complicated when he intervenes to help a woman. That's when chaos takes place in his life. He is suddenly pulled into a conflict and begins to face challenges in his kickboxing matches. The movie is a perfect blend of action, comedy, and drama. Also, the sequences of the movie are emotional and engaging.

Tribanadhari Barbarik

  • Release Date: Oct 10th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: SunNXT
  • Genre: Suspense, Thriller
  • Cast: Sathyaraj, Md. Shinha Sarder, VTV Ganesh, Karthikeya, Prabhavati

Inspired by the character of the Mahabharata named Barbarik, this Telugu suspense thriller will follow a psychiatrist who is on a quest to find his missing granddaughter. However, his investigation will intersect with a duo named Ram and Dev, who get involved in crime and end up becoming drug mafias. The plot of the movie is highly engaging and packed with unexpected twists and turns.

Search- The Naina Murder Case

  • Release Date: Oct 10th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Thriller, Crime
  • Cast: Konkana Sen Sharma, Abhishek Bhaerao, Shraddha Das, Surya Sharma

Directed by Rohan Sippy, Search - The Naina Murder Case is an upcoming web series that stars Konkana Sen Sharma in the lead role. The series follows ACP Sanyukta Das, a detective, who is on her verge of taking a transfer to save her marriage. However, tables will turn when she is assigned one last case of the murder of a teenage girl, Naina. As she delves into the investigation, she will uncover some shocking truths. Her marriage, significantly, will be challenged due to her case.

Sthal

  • Release Date: Oct 10th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee 5
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Nandini Chitke, Taranath Khiratkar, Sangita Sonekar

Sthal is a Jayant Digambar Somalkar directorial movie that explores the sensitive themes of the tradition of arranged marriage in rural India. This movie follows a young, ambitious girl named Savita, who wishes to pursue her higher education, but gets trapped between the patriarchal practices. From societal pressure to marriage, to having her opinions ignored, she has to face it all. The movie explores the sensitive side of patriarchal practices in the villages.

Nero the Assassin

  • Release Date: Oct 8th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: French, Period Drama
  • Cast: Sandra Parfait, Yann Gael, Pio Marmai, Alice Isaaz

Set in 1504 France, this periodic series follows Nero, a cynical assassin, after being betrayed by his master, will have to protect his estranged daughter from the sinister forces. On his journey to protect his daughter, Nero will have to choose between vengeance and his daughter. Also, he will uncover a prophecy that will lead him on the path of revenge. The series is packed with ultimate action and drama sequences.

Everybody Loves Me When I'm Dead"

  • Release Date: Oct 14th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Theeradej Wongpuapan, Vachirawich Wattanapakdeepaisan, Chulachak Chakrabongse

Everybody Loves Me When I'm Dead is an exciting drama movie that follows two bank employees stealing the money from a man's account. However, things take a wild turn when they are trapped in a criminal underworld. While they get entangled, their journey becomes complicated, and the twists and turns will keep the viewers engaged.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
The Haunting Netflix Oct 7th, 2025
Maintenance Required Amazon Prime Video Oct 8th, 2025
Caramelo Netflix Oct 8th, 2025
Is It Cake? Halloween Netflix Oct 8th, 2025
9-1-1 Season 9 JioHotstar Oct 10th, 2025
Grey's Anatomy Season 22 JioHotstar Oct 10th, 2025
Veduvan Zee5 Oct 10th, 2025
The Last Frontier Apple TV+ Oct 10th, 2025
My Father: The BTK Killer Netflix Oct 10th, 2025
WWE: Crown Jewel Netflix Oct 11th, 2025
Further reading: OTT, netflix, thrillers
