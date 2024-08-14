Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OnePlus Nord 4 Series Gets Three New AI Features via an AI Toolkit: Details

OnePlus Nord 4 Series Gets Three New AI Features via an AI Toolkit: Details

These new AI features will be available in the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 August 2024 19:00 IST
OnePlus Nord 4 Series Gets Three New AI Features via an AI Toolkit: Details

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The AI Writer is a writing assistant that can generate emails, messages, reviews, and more

Highlights
  • The AI features can be accessed using the sidebar
  • AI Speak is a text-to-speech tool which works in several apps
  • The features appear in the sidebar if the conditions are met
Advertisement

OnePlus Nord 4 and the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G received new artificial intelligence (AI) features on August 10. The company announced three new AI features for these smartphones which were being integrated via an AI Toolkit. This toolkit will be present in the sidebar, but the features will only appear when the conditions to use them have been met. For instance, the AI Speak feature will only appear when a webpage with a large chunk of text is present.

OnePlus Nord 4 Series Gets AI Features

These AI features were expected to be shipped with the OnePlus Nord 4, which was launched in July. However, the AI features were delayed, and the company has finally added them. In addition, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G will also get these features, but only in India.

While only the Indian users of the Nord CE 4 Lite will be able to access the AI feature, Nord 4 users in Europe, India, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Russia, and Latin America will get to use the features, the company said in a community post.

Coming to the features, the first one is AI Speak, which is a text-to-speech (TTS) feature that can read aloud any page with a certain amount of text. It works in browsers as well as certain apps with high text volume, but it may not work in some social media apps. Users can choose between male and female voices, replay a portion, skip sentences and even adjust the playback speed via a bottom sheet which appears on the screen. The readable text also appears separately in the same interface.

The second feature is AI Summary. As we have seen with Google and Samsung, the summarisation feature essentially generates a text summary of a large document or a webpage. OnePlus allows users to copy, share, or save the generated summary to the Notes app. It can also be stashed in the File Dock.

Finally, the last AI feature is AI Writer. It is an AI-powered text-generating tool that can write essays, emails, text messages, reviews, and even stories. The feature will get activated inside a text field. There is an option to control the tonality of the generated text. Further, users can also generate text based on on-screen images.

To use these features, users will first have to enable screen recognition. This can be done by going to Settings > Accessibility & Convenience. Alternatively, when using the feature for the first time, it will show a prompt asking for consent to enable screen recognition.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, OnePlus, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OTT Releases This Week: Shekhar Home, Emily in Paris Season 4, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, and More
Noise Buds N1 Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 60 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 4 Series Gets Three New AI Features via an AI Toolkit: Details
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Announces Price Cuts for Pixel 8 Pro and Other Older Models
  2. Xiaomi Reportedly Rolls Out HyperOS 1.5 Update for These Smartphones
  3. Realme's 320W SuperSonic Tech Can Fully Charge Your Phone in 5 Minutes
  4. iQOO TWS 1e India Launch Set for Next Week: Key Features Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Concord's Post-Launch Roadmap Revealed, Season 1 to Launch in October
  2. Apple's Mac Computers Captured 60 Percent of AI PC Market, Windows AI PC Shipments Grew 12 Percent in Q2 2024: Canalys
  3. Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini AI Models Launched in Beta, Said to Outperform GPT-4 Turbo
  4. Infinix InBook Y3 Max Laptop With 16-Inch Display, 70Wh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Huawei’s Upcoming Tri-Fold Smartphone Tipped to Carry a Hefty Price Tag at Launch
  6. TRAI Directs Indian Telcos to Stop Spam Calls, Blacklist Callers Using Blockchain Technology
  7. OnePlus Nord 4 Series Gets Three New AI Features via an AI Toolkit: Details
  8. Noise Buds N1 Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 60 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Samsung Rolls Out Circle to Search Feature to Galaxy A Series Phones and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series
  10. Smartphone Shipments in India Grew 7 Percent YoY in H1 2024: IDC Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »