OnePlus Nord 4 and the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G received new artificial intelligence (AI) features on August 10. The company announced three new AI features for these smartphones which were being integrated via an AI Toolkit. This toolkit will be present in the sidebar, but the features will only appear when the conditions to use them have been met. For instance, the AI Speak feature will only appear when a webpage with a large chunk of text is present.

OnePlus Nord 4 Series Gets AI Features

These AI features were expected to be shipped with the OnePlus Nord 4, which was launched in July. However, the AI features were delayed, and the company has finally added them. In addition, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G will also get these features, but only in India.

While only the Indian users of the Nord CE 4 Lite will be able to access the AI feature, Nord 4 users in Europe, India, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Russia, and Latin America will get to use the features, the company said in a community post.

Coming to the features, the first one is AI Speak, which is a text-to-speech (TTS) feature that can read aloud any page with a certain amount of text. It works in browsers as well as certain apps with high text volume, but it may not work in some social media apps. Users can choose between male and female voices, replay a portion, skip sentences and even adjust the playback speed via a bottom sheet which appears on the screen. The readable text also appears separately in the same interface.

The second feature is AI Summary. As we have seen with Google and Samsung, the summarisation feature essentially generates a text summary of a large document or a webpage. OnePlus allows users to copy, share, or save the generated summary to the Notes app. It can also be stashed in the File Dock.

Finally, the last AI feature is AI Writer. It is an AI-powered text-generating tool that can write essays, emails, text messages, reviews, and even stories. The feature will get activated inside a text field. There is an option to control the tonality of the generated text. Further, users can also generate text based on on-screen images.

To use these features, users will first have to enable screen recognition. This can be done by going to Settings > Accessibility & Convenience. Alternatively, when using the feature for the first time, it will show a prompt asking for consent to enable screen recognition.