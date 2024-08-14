Technology News
Huawei’s Upcoming Tri-Fold Smartphone Tipped to Carry a Hefty Price Tag at Launch

Huawei's purported smartphone could cost more than twice what other foldable smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cost.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 August 2024
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate X3 (pictured above) is the latest foldable smartphone from the Chinese company

  • Prototype of Huawei's tri-fold smartphone is said to cost $4,900
  • The smartphone may come with a 10-inch inner display
  • It was recently spotted in the hands of a top Huawei official
Huawei is expected to be developing a tri-fold smartphone and a prototype of the purported device was recently spotted in the hands of a top official at the company. While there is no timeline regarding its launch or information about what it could offer, a claim on social media has suggested its exorbitant price. As per the claims, the development prototype of the handset costs about $4,900 (roughly Rs. 4, 11,000) and the Chinese company is said to be looking for ways to bring its price down.

Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone Price (Expected)

The information comes from a post on X (formerly Twitter) by user @jasonwill101 who suggested that while the prototype of Huawei's tri-fold smartphone commands an exorbitant price, the production model may not be much cheaper in comparison. The mass-market handset is speculated to cost CNY 29,000 or about $4,000 (roughly Rs. 3,35,000).

If this pricing turns out to be true, it would make the tri-fold smartphone the most expensive mass-market handset. It could cost more than twice what other foldable smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cost. Despite this high price, it may not offer the internals to back it up.

The purported smartphone is reported to be powered by a Kirin 9 series chipset, with Kirin 9010 being touted as one of the most probable options. The processor is also said to power the upcoming Huawei Mate 70 series. It is said to be not as powerful as other flagship chipsets in the market, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or MediaTek Dimensity 9300.

Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone Rumours

Huawei's purported smartphone is reported to sport a 10-inch inner display which may be folded thrice courtesy of a dual-hinge system, that would have three separate screen sections. While one of the screens may fold inwards, the other may do so outwards.

The smartphone was recently spotted in the hands of Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, sparking rumours of its impending launch. It appears to have a hole-punch cutout for the front camera located on the left-most screen. Despite being a tri-fold smartphone, it could reportedly have “average” thickness.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
