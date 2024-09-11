Sonos Ace Headphones With Up to 30-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Sonos Ace headphones were launched in India on Wednesday. The over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers along with Dolby Atmos audio. The Sonos Ace features eight microphones and offer support for active noise cancellation (ANC). They are compatible with the Sonos mobile app. They are said to deliver up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge with ANC enabled.

Sonos Ace Price in India

Sonos Ace price in India is set at Rs. 39,999. The over-the-ear headphones are currently available for purchase in India in Black and Soft White colourways.

They can be purchased via the Sonos India website. The company introduced the Sonos Ace in the US and Europe in May, priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 37,700) or EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 46,100), respectively.

Sonos Ace Specifications, Features

The Sonos Ace features 40mm dynamic drivers and eight microphones for noise control and voice targeting. They also offer an ANC mode that is blocks out external sounds. Wearers can use an aware mode that lets in sound while using the headset.

It also features spatial audio functionality with support for dynamic head tracking that adjusts the direction of spatial audio, based on the movements of the wearer's head. This can be enabled via the Sonos app, that can be also used to adjust bass, treble, and loudness. Users can slide the Content Key on the Sonos Ace up and down to adjust the volume and manage media playback and calls.

The Sonos Ace also includes a TV Audio Swap feature that lets users switch their TV audio from a compatible Sonos soundbar to Sonos Ace with the tap of a button. Sonos says it will work with a few models including Sonos Arc, Ray and Beam soundbars.

The headphones support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. With multipoint support, users can pair it with up to at the same time. They included a 3.5mm port as well. They have built-in sensors that pause the playback automatically when users take the headphones off their ears and resume when they put them back on.

The Sonos Ace is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge with ANC enabled. A three-minute charge using the included USB Type-C cable is said to provide up to 90 minutes of playback.