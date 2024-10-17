The biggest Indian OTT releases this week are Hotstar's 1000 Babies and Dharmatic Entertainment's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, returning for a third season. While the former is a bone-chilling crime thriller set in Kerala, the latter gives a peek into the lavish lives of powerful women from the film industry, married to popular Bollywood actors.

On the international front, there's some delightful news for the fans of American sitcom, The Office –– the Australian version of the beloved show is dropping on Prime Video this Friday.

Other shows returning for a second and third time, respectively, are Apple TV's Shrinking and Netflix's legal drama, The Lincoln Lawyer. While the former is a deep exploration of human emotions, the latter –– a courtroom thriller –– provides a high-stakes look at Los Angeles' legal scene.

A popular video-game-to-Web-series adaptation comes from Netflix in the form of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, where we see ferocious space battles, high-tech armour suits, and jaw-dropping action sequences in a futuristic world.

Top OTT Releases This Week (October 14 – October 20)

Our favourite OTT picks this week offer a mix of relatable anecdotes, intriguing mysteries, glamorous back-stage drama and a load of legal jargon! Here, we'll talk a little bit more about the shows and help you choose what to binge-watch this week.

Please note, however, that while these are the most popular releases, there are a lot more hidden gems from across genres to stream. You can explore all the releases of the week in the list compiled at the end of the article and pick the one that appeals to you most!

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh

Release Date: October 17

Genre: Comedy

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Cast: Arjun Sriram, Sahana Srinivasan, Sindhu Vee, Ashwin Sakthivel, Laura Summer, Beatrice Schneider, Romy Weltman, Callum Shoniker, John Tench, Brennan Clost

Moving abroad always comes with its fair share of challenges and the tale was no different when the quirky Pradeeps relocated to Pittsburgh. As the charming Indian family tries to adjust to a new culture, challenging lifestyle and their annoying new neighbours, chaos ensues. Things take a further dramatic turn when an unexpected turn of events lands them in an intense interrogation, with each family member having their own version of the truth!

The Office (Australia)

Release Date: October 18

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Mockumentary

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Cast: Felicity Ward, Pallavi Sharda, Jonny Brugh, Firass Dirani, Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, Shari Sebbens, Josh Thompson, Raj Labade, Lucy Schmidt

Get ready for a new take on the beloved mockumentary series, The Office! This Australian adaptation marks the thirteenth iteration of the popular show. Michael Scott, one of the most beloved characters in TV history, is being replaced in the Australian adaptation by his female version, Hannah Howard (Felicity Ward).

Howard is the Managing Director of Flinley Craddick, a Sydney-based packaging company, and is determined to save her office from closure and transition to remote work. In her zeal to protect her tight-knit team, she makes a series of lofty promises, sparking a chain reaction of professional and personal mayhem for her eccentric employees.

1000 Babies

Release Date: October 18

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Cast: Neena Gupta, Ashwin Kumar, Adil Ibrahim, Dhanesh Anand, Joy Mathew, Viviya Santh, Srikant Murali, Irshad, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Dain Davis

Veteran actress Neena Gupta forays into Malayalam industry with this intriguing crime drama that follows a man with a dark past, who manipulates the lives of others through letters and dangerous games. The cryptic investigative drama focuses on a heinous crime and explores erratic human behaviour in an eerie light. Originally made in Malayalam, the series will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali languages.

Shrinking Season 2

Release Date: October 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: Apple TV

Cast: Brett Goldstein, Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, Harrison Ford, Ted McGinley, Heidi Gardner, Devin Kawaoka, Kimberly Condict

Shrinking returns for its sophomore season, with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford reprising their roles as Jimmy Laird and Dr. Paul Rhoades. The last time we were in the world of Shrinking, Jimmy, a psychologist, had ditched conventional psychological tools for an unorthodox approach of sharing whatever was on his mind after a personal tragedy.

In this season, he continues his new approach and helps many people along the way. He is also trying to mend his relationship with his teenaged daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell), while grappling with his own grief and moral quandaries. Meanwhile, Dr. Paul remains a steady presence, despite his own struggles with Parkinson's and a complicated relationship with his daughter Meg (Lily Rabe).

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

Release Date: October 17

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi, Animation

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Celia Massingham, Lavance, James Watt, Daniel Wishes, Andrew Woolner, Maxwell Powers, Jessica Spies, Maurice Shelton

Requiem for Vengeance is a futuristic space drama based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. The six-part series is set in the year 0079 and focuses on the One Year War, an important conflict from the game universe that set the course of many of its stories. Here, a fictional space, called the Principality of Zeon, and the Earth Federation are in a deadly stalemate. The series follows Iria Sorari, a skilled Zaku pilot, and her Red Wolves division as they attempt to reclaim a Zeon-held base in Eastern Europe. Intense mobile suit battles and human drama unfold.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Release Date: October 18

Genre: Reality, Lifestyle

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha Chawla

In the sensational third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the stakes are higher than ever. New faces join the original cast, fuelling fresh rivalries and intensifying personal tensions. Star-studded cameos and opulent events add to the drama, as Delhi and Mumbai's elite engage in a battle of glamour and wit. Get ready for the ultimate showdown, packed with twists, turns, and signature Bollywood flair!

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3

Release Date: October 17

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Crime

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Neve Campbell, Krista Warner, Yaya DaCosta, Elliott Gould, Christina Miller, Fiona Rene

If you are into legal dramas, chances are that you are already aware of the brilliant shenanigans of Mickey Haller, an idealist lawyer who runs his practice out of the back of his town car. As Haller returns for the third time, he's about to face his toughest case ever. This time he's defending a man accused of murdering Gloria Dayton, a former client Haller thought he'd saved from a troubled past. As he digs deeper into the case and uncovers disturbing secrets, the talented lawyer must reassess his role in the tragic turn of events. This season is based on American author Michael Connelly's fifth book from the series, The Gods of Guilt.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

This week, we have plenty of thrillers dominating the releases from across languages. Some come with a hint of crime and others with a hearty dose of laughter. We also have celebrities helping contestants in a knowledge-based game show and the true story of a man who loved UFOs!

So, whether you're into zombie-based whodunnits or love to explore the absurdity of the human mind, you can find the right pick in our list below. As you binge on these, don't forget to check our entertainment hub and keep your watchlist updated for exciting upcoming releases.