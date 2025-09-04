With the weekend gearing up, your favorite OTT platforms are ready with a new set of releases for the week. Whether you are fond of crime thrillers or you want to make the weekend light with comedy, there's a lot to stream. From Manoj Bajpayee's Inspector Zende to Vikrant Massey's musical romance movie, the viewers are getting the perfect blend of different genres for this week. Henceforth, to make sure you pick up the best watch, we've curated a list of the top OTT releases of the week. Explore them now:

Top OTT Releases of the Week

Inspector Zende

Release Date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak

Set in the 1970s and 1980s Mumbai, Inspector Zende is based on the true events that follow the real-life police officer named Madhukar Zende (portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee). The film will revolve around the manhunt of Carl Bhojraj (Played by Jim Sarbh), who escaped the Delhi prison post, throwing a party and drugging his guards. Also referred to as the swimsuit killer, the movie will showcase exciting instances of investigation with a perfect blend of humor, comedy, and thrill.

Maalik

Release Date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Cast: Rajkumar Rao, Manushi Chillar, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirkire

Written and directed by Pulkit, Maalik revolves around Deepak, portrayed by Rajkumar Rao, a farmer's son who has been raised in a caste-driven environment. His desire to achieve a position in society makes him rebel against the landlords. Soon, he obtains the title of Maalik after becoming a powerful figure. However, things take a chaotic turn when his illegal and violent actions lead to the murder of a police officer.

Kammattam

Release Date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Cast: Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby, Arun Sol, Ajay Vasudev, Sreerekha Kalfan

Directed by Shan Thulasi, Kammattam is a Malayalam web series that stars Sudev Nair in the lead role. This series will follow Inspector Antonio George, who investigates the murder of a planter, Samuel Umman, which was described as a road accident; however, his suspicion soon turns into reality. As he investigates, he discovers a hidden truth and uncovers a big conspiracy.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Release Date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee 5

Zee 5 Genre: Romance

Romance Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor, Rehmat Rattan, Saanand Verma

Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan is a romance drama that stars Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles. The film revolves around Jahaan, a blind musician, and Saba, a stage artist. They both meet during a train journey from Delhi to Dehradun and suddenly connect, without revealing their identities. The film explores their evolving relationship, emotional connection, and unconditional love despite physical disabilities.

Big Boss Telugu Season 9

Release Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Reality, Drama

Reality, Drama Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shiva Kumar, Emmanuel, Sai Kumar

With an electrifying blend of commoners and celebrities, Big Boss Season 9 will be a complete drama. This season, the stakes will get higher as the theme follows war, not just a chess game. There will be drama, strategy, conflicts, unpredictable challenges, and, of course, nominations. Nagarjuna Akkineni returns as a host for Season 9.

Locked

Release Date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play Genre: Horror, Thriller

Horror, Thriller Cast: Bill Skarsgard, Anthony Hopkins, Ashley Cartwright

Locked is a psychological horror thriller drama that follows Eddie, a former criminal, who breaks into an SUV to provide for her daughter. However, things take a horrific turn when he gets trapped in the car after it gets locked. William, the owner of the car, then commences a deadly battle where he tortures Eddie, both physically and psychologically.

Pokémon Concierge Season 2

Release Date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Animation, Fantasy

Animation, Fantasy Cast: Non, Ai Fairouz, Eita Okuno, Hiroshi Kosaka, Karen Fukuhara

Pokémon Concierge, undoubtedly, is one of the most beloved stop-motion animation series by kids and adults. It is coming with Season 2, where Haru's adventures will continue, but with new challenges. Haru will explore her relationship with her partner, Psyduck. However, tensions will arise as her ex-boyfriend, Kent, returns this season.

Other OTT Releases:

Title Streaming Platform OTT Release Date Lilo & Stitch JioHotstar Sept 3rd, 2025 Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Netflix Sept 3rd, 2025 A Minecraft Movie JioHotstar Sept 4th, 2025 The Paper JioHotstar Sept 5th, 2025 Footage SunNXT Sept 5th, 2025 Highest 2 Lowest Apple TV+ Sept 5th, 2025 Rise and Fall Amazon MX Player Sept 7th, 2025 Task JioHotstar Sept 7th, 2025 Only Murders in the Building Season 5 JioHotstar Sept 9th, 2025 Do You Wanna Partner Prime Video Sept 10th, 2025

