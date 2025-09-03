Technology News
Rajinikanth’s Coolie is Coming to OTT Platforms Soon: Know When, Where to Watch it Online

Coolie stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 September 2025 22:00 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Rajinikanth’s Coolie drops on OTT platforms soon

  • Coolie is a Tamil-language action-thriller film
  • It stars Rajinikanth as Deva in the lead role
  • The film made its theatrical debut on August 14 in India
Coolie is a 2025 Tamil-language action film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, starring superstar Rajinikanth. It was released in cinemas on August 14, 2025 and has received a lot of recognition from the audience. Loaded with mass action, visual style and Rajinikanth's magnetic screen presence, it also has a stellar star cast, featuring actors like Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra Rao and Sathyaraj, and a special cameo from a mysterious actor.

Coolie is a grim and gritty action drama in which Rajinikanth plays a high-energy character.

Coolie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Rajinikanth's Coolie will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is all set to arrive on the OTT platform on September 11.

Coolie OTT Release: Trailer and Plot

The narrative revolves around Deva, who runs a boarding house and is a former coolie union leader. He discovers a dangerous underworld of smugglers and traffickers looking to eliminate him as he starts to investigate his friend's mysterious death. Supported by his friend's daughter, Deva also enters this dangerous underworld in pursuit of the truth, and as he does so, he faces betrayal, personal loss, and violent conflicts in the lead-up to a blockbuster, entertaining film epic in the best traditions of Indian cinema.

Coolie OTT Release: Cast and Crew

Rajinikanth stars as Deva in the film along with Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra Rao, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir. The movie also shocks the audience with a special appearance by a Bollywood actor. Music has been done by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography done by Girish Gangadharan. 

Reception

Despite a stellar star case, Coolie has received mixed from critics and viewers. Fans loved the performance by Rajnikanth, who is always high on energy. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.8 out of 10.

 

