Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 September 2025 21:30 IST
Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed

Photo Credit: Netflix

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Malayalam superhero film starring Kalyani, hits Netflix on 26 Sep 2025

  • Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra releases on OTT platforms soon
  • It is a Malayalam-language fantasy-adventure film
  • The film merges superhero fantasy with mythological roots
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was released in theatres on August 28, 2025. It intertwines mythology and folklore with today's time, based on the Malayalam language. The film delves deep into myth, traditions and actions. This can be seen through the life of Chandra, brought up in Kalliyankattu Neeli. This is a title shared by the most powerful Yakhi. It has been appreciated for its quality performances and the inside world-building approach. It has been a powerful instalment of the Malayalam superhero world.

When and Where to Watch

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is all set to be released on the OTT platform Netflix on September 26, 2025. Viewers can enjoy it from their home screens but will require an active subscription to the streaming service.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer indicates an action-packed supernatural story to look forward to. It shows a cafe worker named Chandra saving her friends from an organ-smuggling group and then realising she has special abilities. She later reveals that she is Neeli, an immortal Yakshi with a tragic past related to her existence.

The movie follows her fight against corrupt leaders and sinister supernatural powers, and it lays the groundwork for a larger cinematic universe.

Cast and Crew

The cast of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra includes Kalyani Priyadarshan, with the supporting roles as Naslen K. Gafoor, Arun Kurian, Nishanth Sagar and Sandy. The other guest appearances include Tovino Thomas, Sunny Wayne, Mammootty, and Dulquer Salmaan.

Reception

The film's world-building, performances, and music have been praised by the audience. Critics praised its ambition, and audiences turned it into a commercial hit. It scored 8.3/10 on IMDb.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Gadgets 360 Staff
