Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is an upcoming American mystery thriller film that serves as a sequel to 2022's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the film follows the return of detective Benoit Blanc to investigate the most dangerous and complex case ever. This movie comes as the third installment of the popular Knives Out series. As per the teaser, the sequences appear to be highly gripping, engaging, and the mystery is promised to keep the audience hooked until the end.

When and Where to Watch: Wake Up Dead Man

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is all set to release on December 12, 2025, only on Netflix. Viewers must have a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Wake Up Dead Man

As the first look of the movie has been released, it follows the return of the detective Benoit Blanc (portrayed by Daniel Craig), where he has to undertake one of the most dangerous cases ever. After the town is shaken by a horrific murder, detective Benoit Blanc has to uncover the mystery. This time, he is accompanied by the local police officer named Geraldin Scott (played by Mila Kunis).

The film is a perfect blend of crime, thrill, comedy, and a top-notch investigation.

Cast and Crew of Wake Up Dead Man

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, this movie stars Daniel Craig in the lead role. Other cast members include Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, and more. The music composer is Nathan Johnson, and the cinematography has been done by Steve Yedlin.

Reception of Wake Up Dead Man

This movie is yet to be released; however, the makers are positive about the response. The IMDb rating of the movie is currently unavailable.