Technology News
English Edition

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Release Date is Out: When, Where to Watch It Online?

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery marks the return of detective Benoit Blanc on the big screen.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 September 2025 21:07 IST
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Release Date is Out: When, Where to Watch It Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

The film, starring Daniel Craig, is yet to be released in theatres

Highlights
  • Wake Up Dead Man is an upcoming American Murder Mystery Movie
  • It is a sequel to Glass Onion (2022)
  • Releasing this Dec 12th, 2025, only on Netflix
Advertisement

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is an upcoming American mystery thriller film that serves as a sequel to 2022's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the film follows the return of detective Benoit Blanc to investigate the most dangerous and complex case ever. This movie comes as the third installment of the popular Knives Out series. As per the teaser, the sequences appear to be highly gripping, engaging, and the mystery is promised to keep the audience hooked until the end.

When and Where to Watch: Wake Up Dead Man

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is all set to release on December 12, 2025, only on Netflix. Viewers must have a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Wake Up Dead Man

As the first look of the movie has been released, it follows the return of the detective Benoit Blanc (portrayed by Daniel Craig), where he has to undertake one of the most dangerous cases ever. After the town is shaken by a horrific murder, detective Benoit Blanc has to uncover the mystery. This time, he is accompanied by the local police officer named Geraldin Scott (played by Mila Kunis).

The film is a perfect blend of crime, thrill, comedy, and a top-notch investigation.

Cast and Crew of Wake Up Dead Man

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, this movie stars Daniel Craig in the lead role. Other cast members include Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, and more. The music composer is Nathan Johnson, and the cinematography has been done by Steve Yedlin.

Reception of Wake Up Dead Man

This movie is yet to be released; however, the makers are positive about the response. The IMDb rating of the movie is currently unavailable.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Netflix, OTT, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
ChatGPT Access Restored by OpenAI After Users Report Issues With Accessing the AI Chatbot [Updated]
iPhone 17 Pro to Get More Expensive This Year; No Price Hike for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Report

Related Stories

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Release Date is Out: When, Where to Watch It Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch
  2. iPhone 17 Pro Max Redesigned Camera Module, Foldable iPhone Timeline Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Accessories Leaked Ahead of September 4 Launch
  4. This iPhone 17 Model Will Reportedly Get More Expensive
  5. Apple iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro: Expected Features, Specs, and Price
  6. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Beta 9 for iPhone Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Detects Callisto’s Aurora, Completing Jupiter’s Galilean Moons Set
  2. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed
  3. Astronomers Discover Calvera, a Runaway Pulsar Racing Above the Milky Way
  4. Itel A90 Limited Edition Launched in India With MIL-STD-810H Durability: Price, Specifications
  5. OKX Faces EUR 2.25 Million Fine By Dutch National Bank for Operating Without Registration
  6. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Finds Stardust in Asteroid Bennu Older Than the Solar System
  7. Swiggy and Zomato Raise Platform Fees to Up to Rs. 15 Amidst Rise in Festival-Related Demand
  8. IFA 2025: Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) Launched Alongside Refreshed Orion, Nitro Series Laptops
  9. India Tops Global Crypto Adoption Index for Third Consecutive Year
  10. Acer Swift Air 16 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 CPU Launched Alongside Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 at IFA 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »