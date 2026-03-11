Lockdown is an Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Tamil psychological thriller now streaming on digital platforms. The plot centres on a period of national emergency, specifically the pandemic, when an incident turned the life of a young girl, the eldest daughter of her family, upside down. The film explores themes of mental strain and isolation as she navigates social pressure and fear. The specific nature of the incident has not been disclosed by the production team, as revealing it would diminish the suspense.

When and Where to Watch Lockdown

This film is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. Viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lockdown

Set against the backdrop of the pandemic, where home isolation was the only solution, this film revolves around Anitha (played by Anupama Parameswaran), the eldest and most obedient daughter of a middle-class family. Her life takes a dark turn when a traumatic incident shatters her world. Amid the lockdown, she is confronted by new fears and harsh realities while simultaneously dealing with immense mental and emotional strain.

The film is woman-centric, exploring themes of anxiety, vulnerability, and internal conflict.

Cast and Crew of Lockdown

The Tamil psychological thriller Lockdown is written and directed by A.R. Jeeva. Produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner, the film features Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role of Anitha. The ensemble supporting cast includes Charle, Revathi, Abhirami, Livingston, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, and Vidhushniya Varadhan. The technical team is comprised of cinematographer K.A. Sakthivel, editor V.J. Sabu Joseph, and music composers N.R. Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin.

Reception of Lockdown

The film was theatrically released on January 30, 2026, and had a mediocre performance at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 4.5/10.