Technology News
English Edition

Lockdown Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch Anupama Parameswaran’s Intense Survival Thriller?

Written and directed by A.R. Jeeva, Lockdown explores themes of anxiety, vulnerability, and internal conflict.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 March 2026 16:03 IST
Lockdown Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch Anupama Parameswaran’s Intense Survival Thriller?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

This film is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lockdown is a Tamil psychological-thriller film
  • t stars Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on Prime Video
Advertisement

Lockdown is an Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Tamil psychological thriller now streaming on digital platforms. The plot centres on a period of national emergency, specifically the pandemic, when an incident turned the life of a young girl, the eldest daughter of her family, upside down. The film explores themes of mental strain and isolation as she navigates social pressure and fear. The specific nature of the incident has not been disclosed by the production team, as revealing it would diminish the suspense.

When and Where to Watch Lockdown

This film is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. Viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lockdown

Set against the backdrop of the pandemic, where home isolation was the only solution, this film revolves around Anitha (played by Anupama Parameswaran), the eldest and most obedient daughter of a middle-class family. Her life takes a dark turn when a traumatic incident shatters her world. Amid the lockdown, she is confronted by new fears and harsh realities while simultaneously dealing with immense mental and emotional strain.

The film is woman-centric, exploring themes of anxiety, vulnerability, and internal conflict.

Cast and Crew of Lockdown

The Tamil psychological thriller Lockdown is written and directed by A.R. Jeeva. Produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner, the film features Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role of Anitha. The ensemble supporting cast includes Charle, Revathi, Abhirami, Livingston, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, and Vidhushniya Varadhan. The technical team is comprised of cinematographer K.A. Sakthivel, editor V.J. Sabu Joseph, and music composers N.R. Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin. 

Reception of Lockdown

The film was theatrically released on January 30, 2026, and had a mediocre performance at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 4.5/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IMDb, prime video, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sankalp Now Streaming on OTT: What You Need to Know About Nana Patekar and Prakash Jha’s Series
Realme P4 Lite 5G India Launch Teased as Company Hints at Design and Availability

Related Stories

Lockdown Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch Anupama Parameswaran’s Intense Survival Thriller?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Finally Arrives in India at This Price
  2. Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched With 7,200mAh Battery at This Price in India
  3. DxOMark Ranks iPhone 17 Pro Above Galaxy S26 Ultra in Camera Performance
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy A57 Renders Leak Online Again; Launch Expected Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Telescope Captures Rare Infrared Footprints of Io and Ganymede Inside Jupiter’s Auroras
  2. WhatsApp Adds Support for Parent-Managed Accounts With Stricter Controls for Children Under 13
  3. Crimson Desert PC and Console Specs Revealed: Here's How the Game Will Run on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  4. Perplexity Ordered to Stop Deploying Shopping AI Agents on Amazon: Report
  5. Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL Launched With Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity, AirPlay 2 Support: Price, Features
  6. Oppo Find N6 Colourways, Storage Variants Revealed as Company Teases Crease-Free Display's Components
  7. Canva’s New AI-Powered Magic Layers Feature Turns Images Into Editable Designs
  8. Tokenised Real-World Assets See 66 Percent Jump in 2026, DeFiLlama Data Shows
  9. The Society Season 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch Munawar Faruqui and Shreya Kalra’s Reality Survival Series?
  10. YouTube’s Likeness Detection Tool Expanded to Government Officials and Journalists
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »