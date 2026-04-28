Technology News
English Edition

Kartavya OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch Saif Ali Khan Starrer Online?

Kartavya is an upcoming action drama starring Saif Ali Khan as an honest police officer facing threats to his family while fighting for justice. Set to stream on Netflix India, the film explores duty versus personal life, delivering intense drama, strong performances, and a gripping storyline.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 April 2026 12:25 IST
Kartavya OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch Saif Ali Khan Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Kartavya's launch date is yet to be finalised on Netflix.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Saif Ali Khan plays an honest cop caught between duty and family safety
  • Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with a strong ensemble cast
  • Intense storyline revolving around justice, morality, and personal
Advertisement

Kartavya has packed its bag to arrive on the OTT! It is a story of a police officer who is quite diligent in his duty. Saif Ali Khan, after many years, is coming back on the OTT in a very powerful role. He is playing the role of Pawan Malik, who is facing family conflicts and dangers in his duty because of his honesty and trustworthiness. The first glimpse of the trailer has made its way since Tuesday. After Sacred Games, Tandav and Vikram Vedha, this is again going to make history. Will this battle stop him because his family is in danger, or will his smart moves make him perform his duty and save his family? Let's see further information about the movie.

When and Where to Watch

Kartavya's launch date is yet to be finalised; however, the news says that it will arrive in the month of May. It is reported to be available for stream on Netflix India.

Trailer and Plot

The movie's trailer has dropped this week, and it follows Pawan Malik, who is an honest police officer in India. He faces a lot of intense pressure because of the murder of a journalist. The safety of his family is at stake, and he has to fight for the truth and also save his family. However, the plot revolves between Dharam, i.e., duty and Karam, i.e., action.

Cast and Crew

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment has produced Kartavya. Saif Ali Khan and Rasika Dugal have been in the main leads. The movie has been directed by Pulkit.

Reception

After the release of its trailer, there is a buzz about Saif Ali Khan's coming. Viewers are eagerly waiting to watch it.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kartavya, IMDb, Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Infinix GT 50 Pro Launched With Dimensity 8400 Ultimate, HydroFlow Liquid Cooling, Shoulder Triggers: Price, Features
Jio Youth and Gaming Plan With Snapchat+, FanCode and Gemini Pro Launched: Price, Benefits
Kartavya OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch Saif Ali Khan Starrer Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Launched in India With 10,200mAh Battery
  2. Vivo Y600 Pro With 10,200mAh Battery Arrives at This Price
  3. OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch: All You Need to Know
  4. Vivo Y500s Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  5. Vivo TWS 5i Launched in China With Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life
  6. Some iPhone 17 Models Reportedly Won't Boot If Their Batteries Are Drained
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Exynos 2700 Will Reportedly Feature New SoC, DRAM Packaging for Improved Thermal Management
  2. Taylor Swift Files to Trademark Voice, Image to Protect Her Likeness From AI Deepfakes: Report
  3. JC: The University Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Kannada Crime Drama
  4. Canada's Bill C-25 Clears Key Vote as Government Moves to Block Crypto Political Donations
  5. iQOO Neo 10 Will Soon Be Available in Two New Colour Variants in India
  6. Arc Raiders' Riven Tides Update With New Map and Arc Machine Arrives April 28
  7. Band Melam Out on OTT Now: Where to Watch This Rural Romantic Drama Online?
  8. iQOO 15T, iQOO Pad 6 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped Along With Key Specifications, Features
  9. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 10,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Wallet Adds Support for Aadhaar Digital ID in India With Support for In-Person and Remote Verification
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »