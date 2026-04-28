Kartavya has packed its bag to arrive on the OTT! It is a story of a police officer who is quite diligent in his duty. Saif Ali Khan, after many years, is coming back on the OTT in a very powerful role. He is playing the role of Pawan Malik, who is facing family conflicts and dangers in his duty because of his honesty and trustworthiness. The first glimpse of the trailer has made its way since Tuesday. After Sacred Games, Tandav and Vikram Vedha, this is again going to make history. Will this battle stop him because his family is in danger, or will his smart moves make him perform his duty and save his family? Let's see further information about the movie.

When and Where to Watch

Kartavya's launch date is yet to be finalised; however, the news says that it will arrive in the month of May. It is reported to be available for stream on Netflix India.

Trailer and Plot

The movie's trailer has dropped this week, and it follows Pawan Malik, who is an honest police officer in India. He faces a lot of intense pressure because of the murder of a journalist. The safety of his family is at stake, and he has to fight for the truth and also save his family. However, the plot revolves between Dharam, i.e., duty and Karam, i.e., action.

Cast and Crew

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment has produced Kartavya. Saif Ali Khan and Rasika Dugal have been in the main leads. The movie has been directed by Pulkit.

Reception

After the release of its trailer, there is a buzz about Saif Ali Khan's coming. Viewers are eagerly waiting to watch it.