Sankalp Now Streaming on OTT: What You Need to Know About Nana Patekar and Prakash Jha’s Series

Nana Patekar's Sankalp is inspired by the Chanakya-Chandragupta legend.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 March 2026 14:23 IST
Sankalp Now Streaming on OTT: What You Need to Know About Nana Patekar and Prakash Jha's Series

Photo Credit: Amazon MX Player

The series is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player

  • Sankalp is a socio-political drama series
  • It has been directed by Prakash Jha
  • Streaming now, only on MX Player with 10 episodes
Prakash Jha is back with his latest directorial venture, Sankalp, which has finally reached digital screens. This 10-episode socio-political series centres on a teacher whose life takes a dramatic turn when one of his former students becomes his political opponent. The series explores themes of political power, the education system, and bureaucratic rot. Notably, Sankalp marks the official OTT debut of Nana Patekar. The episodes are a blend of intense political chaos, corruption, and deep-seated ideological conflicts.

When and Where to Watch Sankalp

The series is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player. There are 10 episodes in the series, and they are all available in Hindi. While streaming is free for all users, those with an active subscription can enjoy an ad-free experience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sankalp

Inspired by the Chanakya-Chandragupta legend, this series centres on Kanhaiya Lal (portrayed by Nana Patekar), a dedicated teacher who runs a school in Patna and a UPSC coaching centre in Delhi. Firm in his convictions, his influence is so powerful that even high-ranking government officials are affected by his presence. However, his life takes a chaotic turn when his former student suddenly becomes his rival.

The series delves into the intense ideological conflict between the educator and his mentee, exploring themes of power, corruption, and systemic chaos.

Cast and Crew of Sankalp

The contemporary political drama Sankalp is written and created by Reshu Nath and directed by Prakash Jha. Marking the OTT debut of veteran actor Nana Patekar, the series stars him as Ma'at Saab. He is joined by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sanjay Kapoor, Kubbra Sait, Neeraj Kabi, Roop Durgapal, and Kranti Prakash Jha.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios and Dishaa Jhaa for PJP Films, the 10-episode series features a background score by Wayne Sharpe and cinematography by Chandan Kowli.

Reception of Sankalp

The series has recently landed on the digital screens, and the reviews are awaited. The IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

