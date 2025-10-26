Technology News
Shakti Thirumagan Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About Vijay Antony's Political Thriller

Shakti Thirumagan brings Vijay Antony’s intense political drama to OTT audiences.

Updated: 26 October 2025 11:00 IST
Shakti Thirumagan Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About Vijay Antony’s Political Thriller

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

This film is expected to come on JioHotstar on October 24, 2025

  • Vijay Antony leads a gripping political action thriller on OTT soon
  • Theatrical release September 19; streaming starts October 24, 2025
  • Directed by Arun Prabu Purushothaman with music by Vijay Antony
Get set for this gripping tale of a warrior with hard hard-hitting political thriller. It gets deeper into power, deception and redemption. The story shows a man named Kittu with skills in fixing and working under the umbrella of corruption. He flips the table when a buried crime reaches the surface. The truth gets revealed when he deep dives into it, and confronts the battle of his own past being the mastermind. This film combines all the emotions with chaos, strategy and pleasing actions in a wonderful manner.

When & Where to Watch

This film is currently streaming on JioHotstar, after its successful theatrical run from September 19, 2025.

Trailer & Plot

Years of manipulation of political outcomes, Kittu, done by Vijay Antony, confronts a moral crisis with a buried crime years ago. This is the murder of a tribal woman, which shocks him, and he starts finding the truth behind this murder. This situation of damage control turned into a perilous mission for truth. This fight was between justice and loyalty. Kittu takes on the system that once saved him. It is a movie of suspense, action and self-conscious matter.

Cast & Crew

The cast includes Vijay Antony as Kittu, with supporting actors Sunil Kirpalani, Vagai Chndrasekhar, Triputhi Ravindra, Krish Hassan and Cell Murugan. The director and writer of the movie is Arun Prabu Purushothaman. The cinematography is done by Shelley R. Calist under the production of Vijay Antony Film Corporation.

Reception

Shakti Thirumagan got appreciation from critics and audiences. Vijay Antony has marked his strong performance, and the movie has got IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10.

 

Further reading: Shakti Thirumagan, drama, OTT audiences, IMDb rating, JioHotstar, political thriller
