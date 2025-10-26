Shakti Thirumagan brings Vijay Antony’s intense political drama to OTT audiences.
Get set for this gripping tale of a warrior with hard hard-hitting political thriller. It gets deeper into power, deception and redemption. The story shows a man named Kittu with skills in fixing and working under the umbrella of corruption. He flips the table when a buried crime reaches the surface. The truth gets revealed when he deep dives into it, and confronts the battle of his own past being the mastermind. This film combines all the emotions with chaos, strategy and pleasing actions in a wonderful manner.
This film is currently streaming on JioHotstar, after its successful theatrical run from September 19, 2025.
Years of manipulation of political outcomes, Kittu, done by Vijay Antony, confronts a moral crisis with a buried crime years ago. This is the murder of a tribal woman, which shocks him, and he starts finding the truth behind this murder. This situation of damage control turned into a perilous mission for truth. This fight was between justice and loyalty. Kittu takes on the system that once saved him. It is a movie of suspense, action and self-conscious matter.
The cast includes Vijay Antony as Kittu, with supporting actors Sunil Kirpalani, Vagai Chndrasekhar, Triputhi Ravindra, Krish Hassan and Cell Murugan. The director and writer of the movie is Arun Prabu Purushothaman. The cinematography is done by Shelley R. Calist under the production of Vijay Antony Film Corporation.
Shakti Thirumagan got appreciation from critics and audiences. Vijay Antony has marked his strong performance, and the movie has got IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10.
