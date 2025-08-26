This week, the Tamil film industry is coming up with a binge-watch list of movies and shows, wherein you can enjoy the shows from the comfort of your home and watch any kind of genre content that you wish for. So this week Tamil films, web series and shows are providing the bucket list for you with the narratives that would keep you clutched to the seat till the climax reaches. Let's deep dive into this list of entertainment and mark your calendar for an exciting weekend.

Top Tamil OTT Releases This Month

Peranbum Perungobamum

Release Date: August 22, 2025

August 22, 2025 OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

Aha Tamil Genre: Thriller/Drama

Thriller/Drama Cast: Vijith Bachan, Shali Nivekas, Mime Gopi, Aruldoss, Deepa Shankar, Geetha Kailasam and more

Peranbum Perungobamum is a Tamil thriller-drama film which is directed by S. Sivaprakash. The film marks the on-screen debut of Vijith Bachan, son of noted director Thangar Bachan. Shali Nivekas has played the female lead, and the story is based on a nurse named Jeeva, who leads a quite simple and peaceful life.

Thalaivan Thalaivii

Release Date: August 22, 2025

August 22, 2025 OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, Kaali Venkat, R.K. Suresh, Archana, Saranya Ponvannan, Motta Rajendran

Thalaivan Thalaivii is a Tamil romcom which has been helmed by Pandiraj. The story is about 2 headstrong individuals, Agasaveeran (Vijay Sethupathi) & Perarasi (Nithya Menen), who fall in love through their common love for food. They meet in a typical arranged marriage setup, and he impresses her with some yummy porottas he makes, thus later on their chemistry matches and they get married. However, life is not a bed of roses, and after getting married, everything falls into place. Their families, especially the female members, bring a lot of drama.

Akkenam

Release Date: August 16, 2025

August 16, 2025 OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

Aha Tamil Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Cast: Keerthi Pandian, Arun Pandian, Adithya Shivpink, Ramesh Thilak, G. M. Sundar, Adithya Menon, Seetha

Akkenam is about a fearless woman cab driver, Indhira. Her meeting with a criminal who was found guilty turns her normal life into a chaotic one. She went into danger, and the ex-convict actually supports her when she gets threatened. They strongly struggle with the bad and try to save themselves and the people around them.

Paranthu Po

Release Date: August 8, 2025

August 8, 2025 OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Shiva, Grace Antony, Anjali, Vijay Yesudas, Aju Varghese, Mithal Ryan, Sreeja Ravi, Balaji Sakthivel

Ram's Paranthu Po is a delightful teenage Tamil musical road movie with plenty of USA-style comedy. We have Shiva as Gokul, a sleepy but loving father and Mithul Ryan as Anbu, a hyper 8-year-old son. With his wife away, Gokul is busy handling work, bills and taking care of Anbu. The plot follows Anbu forcing a last-minute road trip where a quick drive turns into a whirlwind route that takes them through various parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, with plenty of soul-searching along the way. They encounter strangers, stop at great locations, and have mini-musical surprises that are really delightful munchkins. These experiences deepen their connection and reveal Gokul's new pleasures in taking things slow while being present with his son.

Athu Idhu Yedhu

Release Date: August 24, 2025

August 24, 2025 OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar Genre: Comedy / Drama

Comedy / Drama Cast: Ma Ka Pa Anand, Sivakarthikeyan, S. Thomson and contestants

Athu Idhu Yedhu is a comedy Tamil reality game show that features famous folks from films, television programs, and social media platforms. These celebrities engage in funny games, interesting tasks, and quizzes of yes or no, where they can win rewards by demonstrating their comedic timing and improvisational skills by performing under pressure. The famous segments are Siricha Pochu, in which contestants put effort into not laughing at each other's dialogues.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Release date: August 20, 2025

August 20, 2025 OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Genre: History, adventure, drama and action

History, adventure, drama and action Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Niddhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Pujita Ponnada, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha and Dalip Tahil

This movie involves a historic period which is based on the 17th century. It has been directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and shows the time of the Mughals. Pawan Kalyan is Veeru Mallu, who is a brave bandit and a fighter who opposes the overloads and other strict rules by the Mughals through his confidence, bravery and sacrifice.