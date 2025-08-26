Technology News
English Edition

Top Tamil OTT Releases This Month (August 2025): Peranbum Perungobamum, Thalaivan Thalaivii, Akkenam, and More

Tamil cinema continues to shine on OTT platforms this August 2025, with a mix of thrillers, romantic comedies, action dramas, and family entertainers.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 August 2025 14:32 IST
Top Tamil OTT Releases This Month (August 2025): Peranbum Perungobamum, Thalaivan Thalaivii, Akkenam, and More

Check out top Tamil releases of the month, as OTT platforms are ready with a new set of series and movies

Highlights
  • Tamil cinema shines on OTT Aug 2025 with thrillers & dramas
  • Streaming on top OTTs, these titles offer drama, laughs & visuals
  • This week, binge top Tamil movies & shows at home across all genres
Advertisement

This week, the Tamil film industry is coming up with a binge-watch list of movies and shows, wherein you can enjoy the shows from the comfort of your home and watch any kind of genre content that you wish for. So this week Tamil films, web series and shows are providing the bucket list for you with the narratives that would keep you clutched to the seat till the climax reaches. Let's deep dive into this list of entertainment and mark your calendar for an exciting weekend.

Top Tamil OTT Releases This Month

Peranbum Perungobamum

  • Release Date: August 22, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Aha Tamil
  • Genre: Thriller/Drama
  • Cast: Vijith Bachan, Shali Nivekas, Mime Gopi, Aruldoss, Deepa Shankar, Geetha Kailasam and more

Peranbum Perungobamum is a Tamil thriller-drama film which is directed by S. Sivaprakash. The film marks the on-screen debut of Vijith Bachan, son of noted director Thangar Bachan. Shali Nivekas has played the female lead, and the story is based on a nurse named Jeeva, who leads a quite simple and peaceful life. 

Thalaivan Thalaivii

  • Release Date: August 22, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Prime Video
  • Genre: Comedy/Romance
  • Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, Kaali Venkat, R.K. Suresh, Archana, Saranya Ponvannan, Motta Rajendran

Thalaivan Thalaivii is a Tamil romcom which has been helmed by Pandiraj. The story is about 2 headstrong individuals, Agasaveeran (Vijay Sethupathi) & Perarasi (Nithya Menen), who fall in love through their common love for food. They meet in a typical arranged marriage setup, and he impresses her with some yummy porottas he makes, thus later on their chemistry matches and they get married. However, life is not a bed of roses, and after getting married, everything falls into place. Their families, especially the female members, bring a lot of drama. 

Akkenam

  • Release Date: August 16, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Aha Tamil
  • Genre: Action Thriller
  • Cast: Keerthi Pandian, Arun Pandian, Adithya Shivpink, Ramesh Thilak, G. M. Sundar, Adithya Menon, Seetha

Akkenam is about a fearless woman cab driver, Indhira. Her meeting with a criminal who was found guilty turns her normal life into a chaotic one. She went into danger, and the ex-convict actually supports her when she gets threatened. They strongly struggle with the bad and try to save themselves and the people around them. 

Paranthu Po

  • Release Date: August 8, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Cast: Shiva, Grace Antony, Anjali, Vijay Yesudas, Aju Varghese, Mithal Ryan, Sreeja Ravi, Balaji Sakthivel

Ram's Paranthu Po is a delightful teenage Tamil musical road movie with plenty of USA-style comedy. We have Shiva as Gokul, a sleepy but loving father and Mithul Ryan as Anbu, a hyper 8-year-old son. With his wife away, Gokul is busy handling work, bills and taking care of Anbu. The plot follows Anbu forcing a last-minute road trip where a quick drive turns into a whirlwind route that takes them through various parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, with plenty of soul-searching along the way. They encounter strangers, stop at great locations, and have mini-musical surprises that are really delightful munchkins. These experiences deepen their connection and reveal Gokul's new pleasures in taking things slow while being present with his son.

Athu Idhu Yedhu

  • Release Date: August 24, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar
  • Genre: Comedy / Drama
  • Cast: Ma Ka Pa Anand, Sivakarthikeyan, S. Thomson and contestants

Athu Idhu Yedhu is a comedy Tamil reality game show that features famous folks from films, television programs, and social media platforms. These celebrities engage in funny games, interesting tasks, and quizzes of yes or no, where they can win rewards by demonstrating their comedic timing and improvisational skills by performing under pressure. The famous segments are Siricha Pochu, in which contestants put effort into not laughing at each other's dialogues. 

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

  • Release date: August 20, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Prime Video
  • Genre: History, adventure, drama and action
  • Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Niddhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Pujita Ponnada, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha and Dalip Tahil

This movie involves a historic period which is based on the 17th century. It has been directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and shows the time of the Mughals. Pawan Kalyan is Veeru Mallu, who is a brave bandit and a fighter who opposes the overloads and other strict rules by the Mughals through his confidence, bravery and sacrifice. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tamil OTT Releases August 2025, Peranbum Perungobamum OTT, Paranthu Po Jio Hotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Researchers Discover New Plasma Wave in Jupiter’s Auroral Skies
Apple Releases iOS 26 Public Beta 5 Update for iPhone With Fixes for Several Bugs
Top Tamil OTT Releases This Month (August 2025): Peranbum Perungobamum, Thalaivan Thalaivii, Akkenam, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r With IP55 Rating, 12.4mm Drivers Launched in India
  2. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera: See Price
  3. Asus Refreshes Vivobook 14, Vivobook S14 Models in India with AMD CPUs
  4. Realme's 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature a Built-in Cooling Fan
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listed by Retailer, Here's How Much it Might Cost
  6. Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Vivo T4 Pro Renders Show Off Design Hours Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Arrive on Geekbench; Might Debut Soon
  9. TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Debuts With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  10. Samsung Offers Free Green Line Screen Fix for These Models in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, Legion 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 5i Gaming Laptops With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs Debut in India
  2. Honor 500 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera
  3. Indian Game Developers and Publishers Announce Industry Body After Parliament Passes Online Gaming Bill
  4. Xiaomi's Care and Connect Service Week Brings Up to 50 Percent Discount on Battery Replacements
  5. Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Comedy Film Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty
  6. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1330 Chip, Android 15
  7. Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Thor Now Available, Brings Real-Time Smarts to Future Robots
  8. Hideo Kojima Has Already Written the Concept for Death Stranding 3, but Isn't Planning to Do It at the Moment
  9. Asus Vivobook 14 (2025), Vivobook S14 (2025) Launched in India With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processors
  10. Oppo A6, Oppo A6 Max Said to Debut as Rebranded Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro+; Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »