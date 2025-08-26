Shortly after Apple released iOS 26 Developer Beta 8 for iPhone, the Public Beta 5 update has now followed suit. It arrives alongside iPadOS 26 and similar updates for the iPad and other Apple devices, respectively. The public beta and developer beta updates carry similar changes. As per the tech giant, it has added a recovery assistant to help recover the iPhone in case it does not start normally. There are fixes for several bugs as well.

According to Apple's release notes, some iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 users encountered an issue where a low battery symbol appeared, and the iPhone was unable to start up after updating to iOS 26 Beta 1. Similar to the previously released updates, both iOS 26 Public Beta 5 and Developer Beta 8 both continue to carry a fix for this.

There is also a fix for a code failing to compile in AppIntents. Another bug on the iPhone caused the mode selection picker to remain expanded after launch. This has been patched as well.

In Apple Intelligence, the iOS 26 Public Beta 5 update rectifies an issue that resulted in new modifiers for customising appearance in Image Playground and Genmoji failing to work. This usually happened to Japanese-language users, with image creation also being blocked when attempting to add modifiers to its appearance. Apple said its latest update fixes this issue.

Apart from this, there are fixes for the Apple TV app, Bluetooth, Camera, CarPlay, Game Mode, HealthKit, lock screen, Messages, Siri, and Weather.

Registered Apple developers and those enrolled in Apple's Beta Software Program can download the iOS 26 Public Beta 5 update on their compatible iPhone models. It has been rolled out for iPhone XS and later models. Navigate to the Settings app and tap on General > Software Update > Install Now to get it.

Notably, iOS 26 Developer Beta 8 is expected to be the last update before the operating system (OS) is publicly released. Based on previous trends, Apple's beta update cycle has ended with the eighth iteration. We expect the tech giant to release the stable version of its upcoming OS update along with the purported iPhone 17 series, which is rumoured to be launched on September 9.