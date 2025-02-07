Technology News
iQOO Neo 10R Moonknight Titanium Colourway Teased Ahead of March 11 India Launch

iQOO Neo 10R is confirmed to launch with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2025 14:30 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 10R will come in Moonknight Titanium and Raging Blue shades

  • iQOO Neo 10R may come in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options
  • The handset will likely carry a 6,400mAh battery with 80W charging
  • The iQOO Neo 10R could get a 50-megapixel main camera sensor
iQOO Neo 10R is set to launch in India on March 11. The handset is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Previously, a teaser revealed that the smartphone will be available in a Raging Blue shade. Now, the company has affirmed a second colourway that the phone will be offered in. Several leaks and reports about the upcoming phone have suggested some of its key features. The expected price range of the handset has been tipped as well.

iQOO Neo 10R Colour Options in India Confirmed

The iQOO Neo 10R will be available in India in a Moonknight Titanium shade alongside the previously confirmed Raging Blue option, the company revealed in an X post. The two colour options appear on the official landing page for the handset as well. 

The company has already confirmed that the upcoming iQOO Neo 10R will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and come with support for LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

Earlier leaks have claimed that the iQOO Neo 10R will likely be offered in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. It is tipped to be priced in India under Rs. 30,000. The phone is expected to sport a 1.5K OLED TCL C8 display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It may house a 6,400mAh battery with 80W wired PD charging support. The handset is expected to pack an Adreno 735 GPU and an X-axis linear motor as well.

In the camera department, the iQOO Neo 10R will likely be equipped with a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back. It is expected to come with a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

