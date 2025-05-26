Photo Credit: Motorola
Motorola Edge 2025 will likely launch later this year. The company has yet to confirm any details about the purported handset, However, leaked design renders of the model have surfaced online. It shows a similar design language to the preceding Motorola Edge 2024, but with an upgraded rear camera setup. Notably, the Motorola Edge 2024 was unveiled in select global markets in June 2024 with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 6.6-inch full HD+ curved pOLED screen, and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.
The Motorola Edge 2025 has a largely similar design to the Motorola Edge 2024, according to leaked renders shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) in an X post. The purported handset appears with a curved display with very slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top.
It has a Quick Button on the left edge, similar to the preceding model. It is expected to be a customisable button which can be used to launch an app or perform a specific action within an app.
The right edge of the Motorola Edge 2025 appear to house the volume and power buttons. The back panel is seen with a vegan leather finish in a dark green colourway. The rear camera unit is placed within a slightly raised, seamless, squarish module and has three camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit.
Notably, the Motorola Edge 2024 comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, including a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It has a 32-megapixel front camera sensor as well. It sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ curved pOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and an IP68 build for dust and water resistance.
In the US, the Motorola Edge 2024 was priced at $549.99 (roughly Rs. 45,900) during launch for the sole 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.
