Anuraga Karikkim Vellam Streaming Now on SunNXT: Everything To Know About Cast, Plot, and More

Anuraga Karikkin Vellam is a Malayalam romantic comedy drama movie, which is now available for streaming on digital screens. Directed by Khalid Rehman, the movie revolves around Raghu and Abhi, the father and son duo. Their relationship has been affected due to the past mistakes undertaken by the son. The viewers will witness this epic tale with strong sequences of love, relationships, trust, and loss. Anuraga Karikkin Vellam is a complete family entertainer and it keeps the audience hooked to the movie until the last scene.

When and Where to Watch Anuraga Karikkin Vellam

The movie is currently streaming on SunNXT in the Malayalam language. The viewers will require a subscription to watch the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Anuraga Karikkin Vellam

This Malayalam drama follows Abhilash (portrayed by Asif Ali), a young architect, who falls out of love and breaks up with her girlfriend Eli (Rajisha Vijayan) due to her clinginess. While Abhilash is dealing with a breakup, his father, Raghu, a police officer, comes across his ex-lover, Anuradha. As he decides to connect with her, he mistakenly dials Eli. Now, the story begins as they both connect with each other, and Eli helps him to solve his unresolved issues with his wife, Suma. Likewise, post-breakup, Abhilash is broken and tries to get Eli back. With a blend of confusion and relationships, this movie delivers exceptional entertainment to the viewers.

Cast and Crew of Anuraga Karikkim Vellam

Anuraga Karikkim Vellam has been written by Naveen Bhasskar, whereas Khalid Rahman is the director. The movie stars Biju Menon, Asif Ali, Rajisha Vijayan, Asha Sarath, Sudheer Karamana, Sreenath Bhasi, Soubin Shahir, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Prashant Pillai, while the cinematographer is Jimshi Khalid.

Reception of Anuraga Karikkim Vellam

The movie was initially released in the year 2016 on July 7th, where it received a remarkable response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.3/10.