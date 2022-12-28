Technology News

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Nears $1 Billion Mark in Global Ticket Sales

The James Cameron-directed film is now tied for third place as the highest-grossing film of the year.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 December 2022 10:49 IST
Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water's box office collection is close to hitting the $1 billion (about Rs. 8,285 crore) mark. As of late Tuesday, James Cameron's much-delayed sequel has raked in an outstanding $955 million (about Rs. 7,909 crore) at the global box office, climbing to the third position among 2022's highest-grossing movies — tied with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which made $955.7 million (about Rs. 7,903 crore) worldwide during its theatrical run. Avatar 2's split sees roughly $661.9 million (about Rs. 5,481 crore) collected from markets outside the US, with China being the top performer despite the surge of COVID-19 cases in the region. Within the US and Canada, the new Avatar film has pulled $293.2 million (about Rs. 2,428 crore).

Through Tuesday, India is among the top five non-American markets for Avatar: The Way of Water, placed fifth with a $39.2 million (about Rs. 324 crore) contribution to the global total. As stated above, China leads the non-US pack, collecting $104.5 million (about Rs. 866 crore) in ticket sales, serving as a massive boost, given the region notoriously barred several Hollywood releases in the region. Beyond that, the back-and-forth competition between France and Korea continues, with the former projecting $60.5 million (about Rs. 501 crore), while the latter has pulled $55.4 million (about Rs. 459 crore). Germany sits fourth ahead of India, pouring in $41.5 million (about Rs. 344 crore).

Avatar: The Way of Water Review: James Cameron Gives Us the Biggest ‘Video Game Movie' Ever

In just two weeks since its release, Avatar: The Way of Water passed the box office tallies for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Minions: The Rise of Gru. The reported $400 million (about Rs. 3,314 crore) budgeted project will soon hit $1 billion, competing with the only two movies that have managed the feat this year.

Tom Cruise-led Top Gun: Maverick grossed $1.4 billion (about Rs. 11,598) at the global box office, while the Chris Pratt-led Jurassic World Dominion is at $1.003 billion (about Rs. 8,309 crore) despite negative reviews.

Avatar 2 still has a long way to go in order to break even though, with Cameron estimating that the film needs to be the “third or fourth highest-grossing film in history.” That would be roughly $2 billion (about Rs. 16,568 crore) in global box office revenue — currently held by his own disaster romance film Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. These figures are not adjusted for inflation.

With these numbers, Avatar: The Way of Water is proving to be a successful draw for Disney and 20th Century Studios — coupled with the fact that there's barely any major Hollywood competition until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in February.

A previous report suggested that the film, in fact, outperformed expectations during the Christmas weekend in the US and Canada — grossing $29.5 million (about Rs. 244 crore) instead of the anticipated $21.5 million (about Rs. 178 crore) — despite the harsh winter weather conditions in the region.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theatres globally. In India, Avatar 2 is available in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Release Date 16 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Kate Winslet, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr., Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, Vin Diesel
  • Director
    James Cameron
  • Producer
    James Cameron, Jon Landau
