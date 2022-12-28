Technology News

Bitcoin, Etherium Prices See Further Losses Today, Market Cap Stoops to Record Low

BTC price, at the time of writing, stands at $16,627 (roughly Rs. 13.7 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 December 2022 10:56 IST
Bitcoin, Etherium Prices See Further Losses Today, Market Cap Stoops to Record Low

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The crypto market cap is currently at its yearly low of $801 billion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw losses
  • Chainlink, Avalanche saw dips
  • Leo, Dogefi saw profits

After weeks of seeing minor losses in the charts, the prices of Bitcoin and Ether — the two top cryptocurrencies — have seen more declines in their respective values. Bitcoin on Wednesday, December 28, opened with a loss of 1.27 percent. While the loss percentage may seem minor, it did axe BTC prices even lower than what the asset had managed to maintain for around two weeks — $16,858 (roughly Rs. 13.9 lakh). BTC price, at the time of writing, stands at $16,627 (roughly Rs. 13.7 lakh) — marking a difference of $231 (roughly Rs. 19,136) from last day's value.

Ether also slipped down significantly on the price chart after Bitcoin. The crypto asset is currently trading at the price of $1,196 (roughly Rs. 99,156) after incurring a 1.96 percent loss, showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360.

Most altcoins opened with dips today. These include Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot, Tron, and Litecoin.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu along with Solana, Uniswap, Avalanche, and Chainlink also settled with losses.

The current crypto sector cap stands reduced to the yearly low of $801 billion (roughly Rs. 66,42,614 crore).

The global crypto market valuation dropped by 1.37 percent, as per CoinMarketCap, in the last 24 hours.

Only a small number of altcoins, especially stablecoins, held on to gains on the price charts.

These include Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, and Binance USD.

LEO, Dogefi, Bitcoin Hedge, and Flex also garnered small profits.

The 2022 year is ending on a very low note for the crypto sector, especially now that the COVID-19 situation in China has begun to affect international trade and business activities.

In conversation with Gadgets 360, Sumit Gupta, the Co-Founder of CEO, CoinDCX said that more developers and entrepreneurs with a product mindset are creating world-class products across NFTs, blockchain, crypto, and the metaverse that will eventually propel the mass adoption of crypto in 2023.

“With the continuous push for education and awareness initiatives launched by the industry; investors have a better sense of the market and understand the crypto assets better. The institutionalisation of crypto will also drive the next phase of adoption,” Gupta noted.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot, Tron, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Solana, Uniswap, Avalanche, Chainlink, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Leo, Dogefi, Bitcoin Hedge, Flex
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Nears $1 Billion Mark in Global Ticket Sales
Featured video of the day
How To Make Your Old Android Phone Faster

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Etherium Prices See Further Losses Today, Market Cap Stoops to Record Low
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Promotional Images Leaked: Report
  3. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  4. Redmi K60 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched, Redmi K60, K60E Follow
  5. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  6. WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Phones from December 31: Report
  7. BIS Comes Out With Standards for USB Type-C Charging Port for Mobiles, Tablets
  8. Google Pixel 7 Users Are Complaining of Rear Camera Glass Shattering
  9. OnePlus 11 5G Teasers Show Off Back Panel With Hasselblad Branded Cameras
  10. OnePlus 11 5G Renders Leak, Tipped to Feature Triple Rear Cameras, Alert Slider
#Latest Stories
  1. Wiko 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple Gets $105 Million Tax Bill in Japan for Bulk Sale of iPhone to Tourists: Report
  3. Oppo Find N2 Flip Global Variant Spotted on FCC, BIS, More Certification Sites: Report
  4. Bitcoin, Etherium Prices See Further Losses Today, Market Cap Stoops to Record Low
  5. Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Nears $1 Billion Mark in Global Ticket Sales
  6. TikTok Banned From All US House of Representatives-Managed Devices, says House Administration Arm
  7. Esports Now Recognised as Part of Multi-Sport Event, to Be Taken Care by Department of Sports: Government
  8. Samsung Galaxy A13 Receiving its Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  9. Redmi K60 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched, Redmi K60, Redmi K60E Follow: All Details
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 100-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.