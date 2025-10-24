Blackmail OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch G.V. Prakash Starrer Movie Online

Directed by Mu Muran, Blackmail is a Tamil film starring G.V. Prakash in the lead role. The trailer of the movie sets a very emotional and intense tone. G.V. Prakash, the main lead, is stuck in the web of secrets, seeking revenge and also his own conflict. He gets trapped in blackmailing, and he faces heaps of danger, greed, and interference, all leading to exposing hidden truths and changes in the alliances.

When and Where to Watch Blackmail?

Blackmail was released in the theatres in September, and it will be streaming on the OTT platform Sun NXT from October 30.

Official Trailer and Plot of Blackmail

The trailer of Blackmail sets a very emotional and intense tone, featuring G. V. Prakash, the main lead, who is stuck in a loop of secrets, wants revenge and faces many conflicts throughout. In the movie, G. V Prakash plays Mani, who is unaware that he works for someone who uses him to smuggle drugs. In one such incident, he ends up losing his bike, which contains some drugs, and his boss ends up kidnapping his girlfriend.

The boss blackmails Mani, saying either he should return the drug which was in his bike or return the equivalent amount. Likewise, during the same situation, a couple is out on a trip, and their daughter goes missing. They are asked for a ransom amount. The mother whose daughter has gone missing gets a random call, she gets a call from her former lover telling her money or he will expose everything to her husband. So, how is all this connected?

Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Mu Muran, the movie features G.V. Prakash, Teju Ashwini, Shaji Chen, and Girija Hari, along with many others in the film.

Reception

Blackmail is a Tamil movie with an IMDB rating of 8.5/10, now ready for its OTT release on Sun NXT, starting October 30.