Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch?

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a Bollywood romance drama that stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 October 2025 22:13 IST
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Watch Harshvardhan Rane in a romance that turns into obsession

Highlights
  • Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a Bollywood romance drama movie
  • It stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles
  • Currently running in theatres
Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a Bollywood romance drama movie that has recently hit the theatres with its release. The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a romance that begins on a soft note, but soon transforms into an unhealthy obsession. The film explores the themes of romance, intense emotions, and heartbreak. Additionally, the sequences are high on emotion, and the insecurities are dramatically presented in the film.

When and Where to Watch Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

This film has recently landed in the theatres on October 21, 2025. As for the OTT release date is related, the movie is reported to be released on Netflix. The movie is expected to be available on the platform once it completes the 45-50 days of theatrical run.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

This film centers around a politican named Vikramaditya (played by Harshvardhan Rane), who falls in love with a free-spirited woman named Adaa (portrayed by Sonam Bajwa). What commences as a worthy romance soon takes a turn when Vikramaditya's toxic side unravels. His love begins to turn into an obsession that further initiates the clash between ego and love, followed by insecurities. The film explores the fine line between devotion and madness.

Cast and Crew of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Written by Mushtaq Sheik and Milap Zaveri, this film stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar, Shaad Randhawa, and more. The film has been produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain, while the editor is Maahil Zaveri.

Reception of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

The movie was recently released theatrically on October 21st, 2025, and made a decent collection at the box office. Currently, the IMDb rating of the movie is 5.0/10.

 

Further reading: Movie, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, IMDb rating, Netflix, Bollywood romance drama
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch?
