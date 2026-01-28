Akshay Kumar starrere The Wheel Of Fortune is now available for streaming online. He has done many shows in the past, which include MasterChef and Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, this time as well, he will be will seen a judge in the game show. Moreover, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also graced teh first episode of The Wheel of Fortune. They joined Akki for candid and funny conversations. The show is based on the format of the American show with the same name. Now, let's dive into all the details about the show.

When and Where to Watch

Wheel Of Fortune is now available for streaming on SonyLIV. Users can also watch the show on from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

Trailer and Plot

As per the trailer, Akki is hosting the show with his punches filled with fun and entertainment. The show follows the core of the international franchise with the same name, which has word puzzles in it. These will be guessed by the contestants. Contestants have to spin the wheel of fortune and then choose their cash values by solving word puzzles and guessing letters in there. Incorrect spins can result in penalties, whereas the correct ones help them accumulate the winning amount. Penalties for incorrect spins will include a loss of turn or a decrease in the accumulated amount.

Cast and Crew

Wheel Of Fortune India is going to be hosted by Akshay Kumar. Apart from him, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are making their presence in the first episode. The show has been produced by Frames Production Company in India. Further, contestants will visit every week.

Reception

Viewers are quite eager to watch the show because of its entertainment quotient and Akshay Kumar hosting it. It has no IMDb rating yet.

