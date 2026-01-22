Technology News
English Edition

WWE Unreal Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More

WWE Unreal Season 2 is a sports docuseries that has made its way to the OTT platform. The series explores revelations from behind the scenes of the famous WWE events.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 January 2026 12:42 IST
WWE Unreal Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

The docuseries returns with Season 2, promising intense revelations and deeper behind-the-scenes insights

Highlights
  • WWE Unreal Season 2 is a Sports docuseries
  • It explores themes of sports, candid conversations, and revelations
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix
One of the most popular docuseries is back with its season 2, WWE Unreal, is now streaming on the OTT. The season 2 will commence and unfold more revelations from behind-the-scene. Likewise, this season will significantly witness the notable appearances by the WWE superstars. The show will delve deeper into candid conversations, uncovering secrets and confrontations that will highlight the WWE superstars' journey, all the way from achieving success to tragically losing it all. The sequences of the series are highly entertaining.

When and Where to Watch WWE Unreal Season 2

This series is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix, in multiple languages, including Hindi and English. Also, it consists of five episodes, and the viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of WWE Unreal Season 2

Season 2 of WWE Unreal brings a lot of revelations from behind-the-scenes, narrated by the top WWE stars. This season will bring on the popular instances wherein Seth Rollins will showcase his return and the balance between profession and parenthood. On the other hand, the season will cover Naomi's heel era. Further, the series will delve into Triple H, revealing the hidden secret behind SummerSlam. However, one of the major highlights of this season will revolve around John Cena's wrestling in his last-ever WWE match. WWE Unreal Season 2 is majorly promising and takes the viewers on a reality stroll.

Cast and Crew of WWE Unreal Season 2

Directed by Terrell Riley, Steve Trout, and Chris Weaver, this season will star Triple H, Logan Paul, Ed Koskey, Naomi, and more, as themselves. The show's cinematography has been done by Keith Blomberg, while David Robidoux is the music composer.

Reception of WWE Unreal Season 2

The series has definitely opened with a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the show is 8.0/10.

 

