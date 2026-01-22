Aadukalam Streaming on SunNXT: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Aadukalam is a Tamil drama series that has made its way to the digital screens. This family drama revolves around the conflict between two women, where one leads her life with empathy, while the other likes to dominate and flaunt her wealth. However, the dynamics take a wild turn when tensions escalate between the two, only because the former is seeking justice for her troubled sister. The sequences of the series are packed with drama and the setting of the show is traditional.

When and Where to Watch Aadukalam

The early access episodes are now streaming on SunNXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aadukalam

Set in a typical family setting, this show follows Sathya (Played by Delna Davis), who is an empathetic woman. While, on the other side is Selvanayagi (Played by Gayatri Jayaram), who is obsessed with wealth and proud of her social status. The plot gets intense as Sathya embarks to find justice for her sister Devipriya (VJ Akshaya), who is troubled under Selvanayagi. While she digs deeper, Sathya exposes ugly truths and hidden secrets about the family. Also, the tension further escalates when Devipriya's father suffers a heart attack after learning about her pregnancy. This is a perfect family drama that explores the conflict between the two ladies.

Cast and Crew of Aadukalam

Directed by Radha Krishnan, this series has been written by Bathma and Ravi Prasanna. It stars Delna Davis and Gayatri Jayaram in the key roles, supported by VJ Akshaya, Sachu, Delhi Ganesh, Deepa Babu, and more. The cinematography has been done by Akilan, and B.R. Vijayalakshmi is the producer.

Reception of Aadukalam

The series was recently released on the SunNXT and received a below average response. The IMDb rating of the show is 2.6/10.