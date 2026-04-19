Lego Friends The Next Chapter Season 4 has arrived now on the OTT! It was first telecast in 2023 and now this is the fourth season. Eight different characters explore the dynamics of life through Heartlake International School. They experience their highs and lows through real-life situations in school. At first, they became friends and then the friends rallied together to save a dilapidated building. Further, they changed it into a Heartlake Community Centre which makes a centre for the local community and also gives space to others.

When and Where to Watch

Lego Friends: The Next Chapter season 4 is streaming now on Netflix. It was released on April 17, 2026 with 13 episodes in total.

Trailer and Plot

The story follows a group of eight friends named Alia, Autumn, Leo, Zac, Nova, Olly, Liann and Paisley. Aliya has a leadership character and she volunteers in school by taking part in curricular activities. Autumn likes animals and she has a soft heart. Also, she is the daughter of Mia. Leo loves to cook food and play soccer. Zac is the cousin of Aliya who likes sports and cracks a lot of jokes. Nova is a gamer and tech whiz. Paisley is a singer and she performs as Ley-La. Olly is the fashion queen and wants fame. Liann is a skateboarder and comic book illustrator. All of them study at Heartlake International School where they did a rally protecting a building and later made it a community centre.

Cast and Crew

Odessa Rojen, Andrea Libman, Anne Chen, Kamantha Naidoo, Valin Shinyei, Cole Howard, Zion Simpson and Gemma Findley have given voices to the main characters. Julie Stewart and Scott Stewart have co-written the series.

Reception

Lego Friends is a great series and quite watched. Kids and teenagers relate to it. It has an IMDb rating of 8 out of 10.