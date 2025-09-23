Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Samsung Launches Movingstyle Wireless Mobile Display With Detachable Touchscreen, Stand

Samsung Launches Movingstyle Wireless Mobile Display With Detachable Touchscreen, Stand

Samsung's latest Movingstyle display runs on a second-generation AI 4K processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 September 2025 16:43 IST
Samsung Launches Movingstyle Wireless Mobile Display With Detachable Touchscreen, Stand

Photo Credit: Samsung

The MovingStyle features Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 5

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung’s The Moving Style wireless mobile screen has been launched
  • It ships with Tizen Smart TV operating system
  • The Movingstyle boasts an in-built 69Wh battery
Advertisement

Samsung has unveiled a  wireless portable display dubbed 'Movingstyle' with a detachable 27-inch screen that refreshes at 120Hz. It comes with an integrated kickstand handle. The Movingstyle ships with a second-generation AI 4K processor and it runs on Samsung's Tizen Smart TV operating system. It is advertised to offer up to three hours of battery life on a single charge. Users can also mount The Movingstyle on a dedicated rollable floor stand, turning it into a mobile screen. The device is currently available to pre-order in South Korea.

Samsung Movingstyle Price, Availbility

Samsung's Movingstyle is priced at KRW 14,90,000 (roughly Rs. 96,000) in South Korea. Pre-orders are currently open in the country, but there's no word yet on its availability in the international markets.

Samsung Movingstyle features, Specifications

The new Movingstyle is a wireless mobile screen, and users can also separate the screen and the stand. The company claims it's the first in the “moving style” category to feature a detachable screen with a stand that separates from the display. It features an integrated kickstand, which allows users to place it on a desk or table, adjust the screen to the desired angle, and conveniently access content. The kickstand doubles as a handle, assisting in portability when travelling outdoors.

samsung the movingstyle Samsung The Movingstyle

The Movingstyle boasts an in-built 69Wh battery that is said to last up to three hours. It sports a 27-inch touch screen with QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution, HDR 10+ support and 120Hz refresh rate. It can be conveniently charged with an external battery using the USB Type-C port. Samsung allow users to use Samsung TV Plus with the Movingstyle.

For connectivity, the Movingstyle features Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 5. It has two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI port and a Pogo pin. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3. It has a motion detection sensor. It ships with the Tizen Smart TV operating system and supports Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony.

The Movingstyle runs on a second-generation AI 4K processor. The display has speakers with 10W audio output. It also supports Google Assistant and has Bixby.

Users can mount Movingstyle display on the dedicated rollable floor stand or detach the screen for free placement like a regular portable display. When attached to the Rollable Floor Stand, the Full Motion Support function enables full adjustability, including tilt, swivel, height adjustment, and switching between horizontal and vertical orientations.

The Movingstyle display supports full-HD video calls, and users can pair it with a slim-fit camera (sold separately) to monitor their home via the SmartThings app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Movingstyle, The Moving Style, The Movingstyle Price, The Movingstyle Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
UAE to Begin Sharing Crypto Tax Data Under Crypto Asset Reporting Framework in 2028

Related Stories

Samsung Launches Movingstyle Wireless Mobile Display With Detachable Touchscreen, Stand
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Design, Colours and Hasselblad Cameras Revealed Ahead of Debut
  2. Vivo V60 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Origin OS 6 Will Soon Replace Funtouch OS in India, Company Confirms
  4. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Confirmed to Support Zeiss 2.35x Teleconverter
  5. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Will be Equipped With This Battery, Display
  6. Amazon Great Sale 2025 Highlights: Deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and More
  7. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals, Discounts on Laptops Under Rs. 30,000
  8. iQOO 15 Display Details Confirmed, Will Sport 2K Samsung 'Everest' OLED Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A6 Pro 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 With 8.7-Inch Display, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and More
  4. CSRC Directs Brokers to Pause Real-World Asset Tokenisation Activity in Hong Kong
  5. Philips TAT1269 TWS Headset Launched in India Alongside Bluetooth and Party Speakers: Price, Features
  6. Facebook Dating Brings an AI Assistant to Help Users Find Prompt-Based Matches
  7. Vivo V60 Lite 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. LinkedIn Wants to Train AI Models on User Data, But This One Step Stops It
  9. iQOO 15 to Feature 2K Samsung 'Everest' Display With M14 Luminescent Material
  10. Samsung Launches Movingstyle Wireless Mobile Display With Detachable Touchscreen, Stand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »