Samsung has unveiled a wireless portable display dubbed 'Movingstyle' with a detachable 27-inch screen that refreshes at 120Hz. It comes with an integrated kickstand handle. The Movingstyle ships with a second-generation AI 4K processor and it runs on Samsung's Tizen Smart TV operating system. It is advertised to offer up to three hours of battery life on a single charge. Users can also mount The Movingstyle on a dedicated rollable floor stand, turning it into a mobile screen. The device is currently available to pre-order in South Korea.

Samsung Movingstyle Price, Availbility

Samsung's Movingstyle is priced at KRW 14,90,000 (roughly Rs. 96,000) in South Korea. Pre-orders are currently open in the country, but there's no word yet on its availability in the international markets.

Samsung Movingstyle features, Specifications

The new Movingstyle is a wireless mobile screen, and users can also separate the screen and the stand. The company claims it's the first in the “moving style” category to feature a detachable screen with a stand that separates from the display. It features an integrated kickstand, which allows users to place it on a desk or table, adjust the screen to the desired angle, and conveniently access content. The kickstand doubles as a handle, assisting in portability when travelling outdoors.

The Movingstyle boasts an in-built 69Wh battery that is said to last up to three hours. It sports a 27-inch touch screen with QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution, HDR 10+ support and 120Hz refresh rate. It can be conveniently charged with an external battery using the USB Type-C port. Samsung allow users to use Samsung TV Plus with the Movingstyle.

For connectivity, the Movingstyle features Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 5. It has two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI port and a Pogo pin. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3. It has a motion detection sensor. It ships with the Tizen Smart TV operating system and supports Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony.

The Movingstyle runs on a second-generation AI 4K processor. The display has speakers with 10W audio output. It also supports Google Assistant and has Bixby.

Users can mount Movingstyle display on the dedicated rollable floor stand or detach the screen for free placement like a regular portable display. When attached to the Rollable Floor Stand, the Full Motion Support function enables full adjustability, including tilt, swivel, height adjustment, and switching between horizontal and vertical orientations.

The Movingstyle display supports full-HD video calls, and users can pair it with a slim-fit camera (sold separately) to monitor their home via the SmartThings app.