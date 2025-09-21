Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Psychological Thriller Online?

Madharaasi is an action film, and a collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and A.R. Murugadoss, which was released in theatres on September 5. The film introduces Sivakarthikeyan as Raghu, who is dealing with Fregoli delusion, and it will soon be making it to the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. With a unique pair of storytelling, a strong production, the movie has received positive feedback from fans as well as critics, gearing up for the OTT debut, here is everything you need to know.

Where to watch Madharaasi

Madharaasi will begin streaming from October 03, 2025, only on Prime Video . The viewers, however, will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Cast and Crew of Madharaasi

Vidyut Jammwal, Sivakarthikeyan, A.R. Murugadoss and others.The movie features Sivakarthikeyan as the lead, with a stellar cast. The film covers the story in Tamil Nadu when a dangerous gang ends up smuggling guns into the city. Thereby creating chaos, havoc, fear and tension. To hunt them down, there comes a very honest officer in the town, wanting and trying his best to find them

Madharaasi is a Tamil-language psychological action thriller. It is the first collaboration between director A. R. Murugadoss. The movie features Sivakarthikeyan as the lead, with a stellar cast. Now, around the same time, a normal man in the city is dragged in by the gang, where they kidnap his girlfriend, and to find her, he fights with all his heart, but it is this time that his troubled and disturbed mind ends up pushing him into the violent world.

The story, which is initially between the cops and dangerous gangs, now drags this normal person because of his girlfriend, and his becoming so disturbed, it is hard to decide whether he is a hero or a villain himself. The cops betray him, as they are very thorough in finding this gang. So here around, he takes charge, there is a lot of fight, where he involves himself in a battle with the cops as well as the gang, and he ends up sinking the ship with all the arms and guns, and later reuniting with his love.

Reception of Madharaasi

Madharaasi, a psychological thriller, is set to make its OTT debut on October 3, with an IMDB rating of 8.3/10.