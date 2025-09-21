Technology News
Aramm 2 Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Nayanthara Starrer Tamil Drama

Nayanthara leads Aramm 2, a bold sequel tackling democracy, rights, and social justice in a gripping Tamil social drama.

Updated: 21 September 2025 15:00 IST
Aramm 2 Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Nayanthara Starrer Tamil Drama

Aramm is streaming on Sun NXT

  • Nayanthara reprises her role in Aramm 2, directed by Gopi Nainar
  • The sequel promises stronger themes of democracy and social justice
  • Produced by KJR Studios, the film expands on the acclaimed Aramm (2017)
Aramm is a socio-political drama film from the Tamil industry that comes with brilliant narration and a hard-hitting message. Directed by Gopi Nainar and featuring Nayanthara in one of her most notable roles, the film is based on the travails of rural folks in Tamil Nadu. It touches on pertinent topics – water shortage, the apathy of the government and impoverished families' struggles. With its compelling drama and its all too real storyline, Aramm is not only entertaining, but also thought-provoking in the necessity to be socially responsible.

When to Watch

Aramm is streaming on Sun NXT, viewers can watch it online and enjoy from their home screens.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Aramm, with its powerful portrayal of rural misery and system failure, will make it an intense affair. Synopsis: The plot revolves around Madhivadhani (Nayanthara), a district collector, who gets ready to fulfil her pending tasks at work, for which she had been standing up against odds. When a little girl falls into the 90-foot-deep open borewell, both the village and these authorities work together to rescue the trapped child in a race against time. The crisis serves as a backdrop to highlight larger issues.

Cast and Crew

Madha Gaja Raja features Nayanthara in the pivotal role of a district collector. The supporting cast features Ramesh, Sunu Lakshmi and Ramachandran Durairaj. The film is directed by Gopi Nainar and produced by KJR Studios. Ghibran's music provides emotional depth, and Om Prakash's cinematography brings the rough-and-tumble world of rural life to vivid reality.

Reception

The audience positively received Aramm with a 7.6 score. Reviewers appreciated Nayanthara's role as a compassionate yet firm warden and the film for realistically treating it dramatically.

 

