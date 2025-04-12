Black Mirror Season 7 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

One of the most anticipated series, Black Mirror, is back with its seventh season. Created by Charlie Brooker, this series of anthologies has six episodes that promise to keep you on the edge throughout. The stories are extremely thought-provoking and connected to real-life obsession with technology. This season will feature a variety of genres in different stories where some episodes will give an emotional boost, whereas some may raise anxiety. Black Mirror Season 7 will start streaming on Netflix from April 10th, 2025. The series is available in English and Hindi Languages.

When and Where to Watch Black Mirror Season 7

The seventh season of Black Mirror is now streamin on Netflix from April 10, 2025. It is available in multiple languages, including Hindi and English. You will need a Netflix subscription to watch the series.

Official Trailer and Plot of Black Mirror Season 7

With six different stories, this anthology series by Charlie Booker takes you on a journey of its own. For the first time in history, Black Mirror is coming with a sequel to its Season 4 opener, USS Callister. Every episode highlights different genres, wherein some stories are spine-chilling, while a few have a comedy element. The episodes are ready to take you on an emotional stroll. Also, you might feel amused by some of the most unusual sequences covered within the series. The cast has delivered outstanding performances.

Cast and Crew of Black Mirror Season 7

Black Mirror Season 7 has a promising cast including Emma Corrins, Harriet Walter, Lewis Gribben, Issa Rae, Michele Austin, Asim Chaudhry, Paul Giamatti, and Pasty Ferran. Apart from this, the series also features prominent names like Billy Magnussen, Osy Ikhile, Paul G. Raymond, and others. The creator of the series is Charlie Brooker, while Taylor is in charge of cinematography. The music was composed by Ames Bessada, Daniel Pemberton, Ariel Marx, Lucinda Chua, and Matthew Herbert.

Reception of Black Mirror Season 7

The episodes are highly promising and keep you on the edge throughout. Some of the sequences are dark and spine-chilling. They will get the audience's mind blown with disturbing segments blended with horror.