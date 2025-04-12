Technology News
English Edition

Black Mirror Season 7 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Are you ready to get blown away by the spine-chilling consequences? Yes, Black Mirror is back with its Seventh Season. Watch Now on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 April 2025 12:09 IST
Black Mirror Season 7 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

The seventh season of Black Mirror will stream on Netflix

Highlights
  • Black Mirror Season 7 is streaming on Netflix from April 10th
  • The series has six episodes from different genres
  • Black Mirror Season 7 is available in Hindi and English
Advertisement

One of the most anticipated series, Black Mirror, is back with its seventh season. Created by Charlie Brooker, this series of anthologies has six episodes that promise to keep you on the edge throughout. The stories are extremely thought-provoking and connected to real-life obsession with technology. This season will feature a variety of genres in different stories where some episodes will give an emotional boost, whereas some may raise anxiety. Black Mirror Season 7 will start streaming on Netflix from April 10th, 2025. The series is available in English and Hindi Languages.

When and Where to Watch Black Mirror Season 7

The seventh season of Black Mirror is now streamin on Netflix from April 10, 2025. It is available in multiple languages, including Hindi and English. You will need a Netflix subscription to watch the series.

Official Trailer and Plot of Black Mirror Season 7

With six different stories, this anthology series by Charlie Booker takes you on a journey of its own. For the first time in history, Black Mirror is coming with a sequel to its Season 4 opener, USS Callister. Every episode highlights different genres, wherein some stories are spine-chilling, while a few have a comedy element. The episodes are ready to take you on an emotional stroll. Also, you might feel amused by some of the most unusual sequences covered within the series. The cast has delivered outstanding performances.

Cast and Crew of Black Mirror Season 7

Black Mirror Season 7 has a promising cast including Emma Corrins, Harriet Walter, Lewis Gribben, Issa Rae, Michele Austin, Asim Chaudhry, Paul Giamatti, and Pasty Ferran. Apart from this, the series also features prominent names like Billy Magnussen, Osy Ikhile, Paul G. Raymond, and others. The creator of the series is Charlie Brooker, while Taylor is in charge of cinematography. The music was composed by Ames Bessada, Daniel Pemberton, Ariel Marx, Lucinda Chua, and Matthew Herbert.

Reception of Black Mirror Season 7

The episodes are highly promising and keep you on the edge throughout. Some of the sequences are dark and spine-chilling. They will get the audience's mind blown with disturbing segments blended with horror.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Entertainment, Netflix, British, Sci-fi, Crime, Thriller, OTT, OTTrelease, BlackMirror
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google XR Glasses Prototype With Real Time Translation, 'Memory' Features Showcased at TED 2025
Agnyathavasi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know

Related Stories

Black Mirror Season 7 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Confirmed
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Chhaava, The Last of US Season 2, Chorii 2, and More
  3. Poco F7 Ultra May Launch in India Soon Alongside Poco F7
  4. Google Rolls Out April 2025 Update for Pixel With These Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Black Mirror Season 7 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Agnyathavasi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know
  3. Google Pixel Watch 4 Leaked Renders Hint at Few Design Changes; Tipped to Offer Wireless Charging Support
  4. Adobe Previews Agentic AI Tools Across Acrobat, Photoshop and Premiere Pro
  5. Trump Reverses ‘DeFi Broker Rule’ Introduced Under Biden: All Details
  6. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Skip Snapdragon Chipset in Favour of Exynos 2500: Report
  7. Apple Said to Have Airlifted 600 Tons of iPhones From India to 'Beat' Trump Tariffs
  8. Google Pixel Phones Receiving April 2025 Update With Bug Fixes, Latest Security Patch
  9. OpenAI Upgrades Memory in ChatGPT, Can Reference to Users’ Previous Chats
  10. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G India Launch Set for April 17; Design, Key Features Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »