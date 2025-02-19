Technology News
English Edition

Dope Thief OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Brian Tyree Henry Starrer Crime Series

Brian Tyree Henry leads 'Dope Thief,' an Apple TV+ crime thriller produced by Ridley Scott, premiering March 14.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 February 2025 16:29 IST
Dope Thief OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Brian Tyree Henry Starrer Crime Series

Photo Credit: Apple TV+

'Dope Thief' premieres March 14, with weekly episodes on Apple TV+

Highlights
  • Brian Tyree Henry stars in Apple TV+ crime series 'Dope Thief'
  • Ridley Scott directs the pilot, serving as an executive producer
  • 'Dope Thief' premieres March 14, with weekly episodes on Apple TV+
Advertisement

Apple TV+ is set to release 'Dope Thief,' a crime thriller series starring Brian Tyree Henry, known for his role in 'Atlanta.' The show, created by Peter Craig, revolves around a career criminal who assumes the identity of a DEA agent to execute a drug heist. Produced by Ridley Scott under his Scott Free banner, the series is based on the book of the same name by Dennis Tafoya. The first two episodes will premiere next month, with Scott directing the pilot.

When and Where to Watch 'Dope Thief'

The series is scheduled to debut on Apple TV+ on March 14, 2025. The first two episodes will be available on the release date, followed by weekly episodes leading up to the finale on April 25, 2025. Subscribers of the streaming platform will have access to the show worldwide.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'Dope Thief'

The trailer for 'Dope Thief' gives a glimpse into the fast-paced and tension-filled world of deception and survival. The plot follows two small-time criminals who pose as DEA agents to raid a countryside drug house, only to find themselves entangled in a large-scale narcotics network. Their plan takes an unexpected turn as they uncover a massive hidden operation, forcing them to navigate a deadly game of survival.

Cast and Crew of 'Dope Thief'

Brian Tyree Henry leads the cast alongside Wagner Moura, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Nesta Cooper, Amir Arison, Dustin Nguyen, and Ving Rhames. The series is helmed by Peter Craig, who serves as the creator and executive producer. Ridley Scott, known for his work on 'Gladiator' and 'The Martian,' is directing the pilot while also producing through Scott Free Productions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Dope Thief, Brian Tyree Henry, Apple TV, Ridley Scott, Crime Thriller, Streaming Series, TV Shows 2025, Peter Craig
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Reportedly Teases New Features to Gemini Advanced Users, Removes Older Gemini 1.5 Models
The Wasp OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Naomie Harris, Natalie Dormer’s Thriller Online?
Dope Thief OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Brian Tyree Henry Starrer Crime Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming for Free: Watch PAK vs NZ Online
  2. iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E Launch Today: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G WithÂ MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Debuts in India
  4. OnePlus Watch 3 With 1.5-inch LTPO Screen, Google's Wear OS 5 Launched
  5. Chhaava OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Google Pixel 9a High Resolution Renders Leaked; Show Visor-Free Design
  7. Oppo, OnePlus Might Be Testing a Massive 8,000mAh Smartphone Battery
  8. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss 'Stranded' Claims
  9. Nothing Confirms Key Camera Specifications of Phone 3a Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Reportedly Gets Log Video Recording Feature With One UI 7 Beta Update
  2. PS Plus Extra and Deluxe Subcriptions Get Up to 35 Percent Discount in India
  3. Pixel 9a High Resolution Renders Surface Online; Suggests Flat Rear Camera Module
  4. Apple’s AI-Powered Image Playground App Reportedly Has Bias Issues
  5. Gemini in Google Meet Can Now Suggest ‘Next Steps’ After Meetings
  6. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus 13 Partners Instagram to Add Night Mode to In-App Camera
  8. Tesla to Reportedly Begin Selling Imported EVs in India by April, Showroom Locations Finalised
  9. George Lopez’s Last Stand-Up Special Muy Católico Premieres on Prime Video
  10. Dope Thief OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Brian Tyree Henry Starrer Crime Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »