Dope Thief OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Brian Tyree Henry Starrer Crime Series

Apple TV+ is set to release 'Dope Thief,' a crime thriller series starring Brian Tyree Henry, known for his role in 'Atlanta.' The show, created by Peter Craig, revolves around a career criminal who assumes the identity of a DEA agent to execute a drug heist. Produced by Ridley Scott under his Scott Free banner, the series is based on the book of the same name by Dennis Tafoya. The first two episodes will premiere next month, with Scott directing the pilot.

When and Where to Watch 'Dope Thief'

The series is scheduled to debut on Apple TV+ on March 14, 2025. The first two episodes will be available on the release date, followed by weekly episodes leading up to the finale on April 25, 2025. Subscribers of the streaming platform will have access to the show worldwide.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'Dope Thief'

The trailer for 'Dope Thief' gives a glimpse into the fast-paced and tension-filled world of deception and survival. The plot follows two small-time criminals who pose as DEA agents to raid a countryside drug house, only to find themselves entangled in a large-scale narcotics network. Their plan takes an unexpected turn as they uncover a massive hidden operation, forcing them to navigate a deadly game of survival.

Cast and Crew of 'Dope Thief'

Brian Tyree Henry leads the cast alongside Wagner Moura, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Nesta Cooper, Amir Arison, Dustin Nguyen, and Ving Rhames. The series is helmed by Peter Craig, who serves as the creator and executive producer. Ridley Scott, known for his work on 'Gladiator' and 'The Martian,' is directing the pilot while also producing through Scott Free Productions.