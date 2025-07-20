Technology News
English Edition

Good Boy Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Action Drama Series

Good Boy is an action drama web series that is currently streaming on Prime Video. The series revolves around a group of former Olympic medalists who reunite under a special police recruitment program.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 July 2025 09:00 IST
Good Boy Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Action Drama Series

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Good Boy OTT Release: Find out when and where to watch this exciting K-Drama online in your region

Highlights
  • Good Boy is an action drama web series
  • It has a total of 16 episodes
  • Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Advertisement

Good Boy is an action drama web series that has been written by Lee Dae II. This series revolves around struggling Olympic medalists who get hired through a special recruitment program in the police department. Now, they have to implement their skills and fight against the odds to diminish the violence. Together, their reunion will bring action, drama, romance, and comedy. This series has finally landed on the digital screens and is a must-watch for the audience who are fond of drama.

When and Where to Watch Good Boy

This Drama series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. There is a total of 16 episodes. The viewers will need a subscription to watch the series.

Official Trailer and Plot of Good Boy

Good Boy follows a group of Olympic Medalists, who were once recognized, are now facing the harsh realities and struggles, both personally and financially. However, after 11 years, a special recruitment program hosted by the police department hires them. Now, these medalists will trade their medals for badges. With their extensive experience, they will implement their best skills to fight against the violence and ensure the removal of criminal undertakings. With these athletes reuniting, there will be intense action, wholesome romance, and exciting comic timing.

Cast and Crew of Good Boy

Good Boy has been written by Lee Dae II, and stars prominent actors like Park Bo-Gum, Kim So-Hyun, Oh Jung-Se, Lee Sang-Yi, Heo Sang-Tae, Tae Wong-Seok, and more. Furthermore, it has been directed by Shim Na-Yeon. The music composition has been delivered by Jimin Lee (Theme music) and Heo Sung-Jin.

Reception of Good Boy

This web series was released on May 31st, 2025, and received a heartwarming response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the series is 7.7/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: K-Drama, Korean, PrimeVideo
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Indian Scientists Unravel the Mystery Behind Rare Aurora Over Ladakh
Yeh Saali Naukri Streaming Now: Know Everything about Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

Related Stories

Good Boy Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Action Drama Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  5. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  6. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  7. Tencent's Hunyuan Team Releases New Explorable World Generating AI Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »