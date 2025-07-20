Good Boy Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Action Drama Series

Good Boy is an action drama web series that has been written by Lee Dae II. This series revolves around struggling Olympic medalists who get hired through a special recruitment program in the police department. Now, they have to implement their skills and fight against the odds to diminish the violence. Together, their reunion will bring action, drama, romance, and comedy. This series has finally landed on the digital screens and is a must-watch for the audience who are fond of drama.

When and Where to Watch Good Boy

This Drama series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. There is a total of 16 episodes. The viewers will need a subscription to watch the series.

Official Trailer and Plot of Good Boy

Good Boy follows a group of Olympic Medalists, who were once recognized, are now facing the harsh realities and struggles, both personally and financially. However, after 11 years, a special recruitment program hosted by the police department hires them. Now, these medalists will trade their medals for badges. With their extensive experience, they will implement their best skills to fight against the violence and ensure the removal of criminal undertakings. With these athletes reuniting, there will be intense action, wholesome romance, and exciting comic timing.

Cast and Crew of Good Boy

Good Boy has been written by Lee Dae II, and stars prominent actors like Park Bo-Gum, Kim So-Hyun, Oh Jung-Se, Lee Sang-Yi, Heo Sang-Tae, Tae Wong-Seok, and more. Furthermore, it has been directed by Shim Na-Yeon. The music composition has been delivered by Jimin Lee (Theme music) and Heo Sung-Jin.

Reception of Good Boy

This web series was released on May 31st, 2025, and received a heartwarming response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the series is 7.7/10.