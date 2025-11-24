Kuttram Purindhavam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Kuttram Purindhavam is a crime series, which means The One Who Understands the Crime. It is a Tamil-language drama with a psychological crime thriller. Directed by RK Selvamani, who is making his debut as a director after making many successful films. This is going to be on OTT soon. Kuttram Purindhavan is a season of eight episodes that blends perfectly with high stakes, moral confusions, and suspense. The series is available in many languages, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and has climbed many charts and captured the attention of the audiences.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch this series online on the OTT, Sony Liv, from December 5, 2025, anytime.

Trailer and Plot

Kuttram Purindhavan involves Bhaskar, who is an ordinary man and his life goes spiralling when he makes a decision that backfires on him. After assisting a troubled family, what starts as a regular noble act leads him to a spiral of events that ensnares him in a disappearance case, with an unchaining law enforcement eyeing him. This splices together non-linear flashbacks, each segment peeling back another layer of concealed sin or conflicted loyalty that makes one honest individual in the end feel no less culpable than the dozen dishonourable ones that bend and break the law around her.

Cast and Crew

RK Selvamani has directed and written the series. Happy Unicorn and Aqubulls have done the production. The main lead is Pasupathy, together with Vidaarth, Lakshmi Priyaa, Chandramouli, Ajit Koshy, Munnar Ramesh and Lizzie Antony.

Reception

The series has been appreciated and there is a buzz about it online on several platforms. It has been praised for its storytelling approach, suspense and stellar performances.