Sreejith Lal’s Malayalam Film Inland Now Streaming on ManoramaMAX

Inland is a Malayalam drama directed by Sreejith Lal, which captures heavy emotion and deep human connection amidst life's struggles. The film, set in a rural area and propelled by characters compounded of desire, memory, and unspoken pain, was impossible to schedule. The low-key nature, the languid pace, and commitment to realism all ensure intimacy. Inland is a heartfelt story that's filled with despair and hope, starring an impressive ensemble of performers who make the most of its modest storytelling.

When and Where to Watch

Inland is currently streaming on ManoramaMAX. The platform viewers with a subscription can watch it anytime.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer suggests a world of raw emotions, ruinous domiciles, fraying relationships, and folks grappling with the past while searching for currents in the present. Sreejith Lal's soft touch with natural storytelling highlights feelings over events, using loneliness, hope, and family to capture the dilemmas in their lives. It's plodding, heartfelt drama serves as a poignant example of Malayalam cinema.

Cast and Crew

With seasoned and talented performers like Aldrin Thampan, Sundari Amma, Vishnu Manampoor, and Santhakumari back on home turf. Sreejith Lal has managed to make the film without any artificial visuals and, narrating it in a simple manner, he captures the beauty of Malayalam rural life and layered human emotions perfectly.

Reception

The movie provides a positive impact for those who prefer serious dramas. IMDb rating: 7.2/10.