Technology News
English Edition

Sreejith Lal’s Malayalam Film Inland Now Streaming on ManoramaMAX

Inland (2025) is a Malayalam emotional drama directed by Sreejith Lal, now streaming on ManoramaMAX. The film explores rel

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 November 2025 22:30 IST
Sreejith Lal’s Malayalam Film Inland Now Streaming on ManoramaMAX

Photo Credit: ManoramaMAX

Inland (2025), by Sreejith Lal, starring Aldrin Thampan & Sundari Amma, streams now on ManoramaMAX

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Inland begins streaming exclusively on ManoramaMAX
  • Directed by Sreejith Lal
  • Features powerful performances from Aldrin Thampan, Sundari Amma
Advertisement

Inland is a Malayalam drama directed by Sreejith Lal, which captures heavy emotion and deep human connection amidst life's struggles. The film, set in a rural area and propelled by characters compounded of desire, memory, and unspoken pain, was impossible to schedule. The low-key nature, the languid pace, and commitment to realism all ensure intimacy. Inland is a heartfelt story that's filled with despair and hope, starring an impressive ensemble of performers who make the most of its modest storytelling.

When and Where to Watch

Inland is currently streaming on ManoramaMAX. The platform viewers with a subscription can watch it anytime.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer suggests a world of raw emotions, ruinous domiciles, fraying relationships, and folks grappling with the past while searching for currents in the present. Sreejith Lal's soft touch with natural storytelling highlights feelings over events, using loneliness, hope, and family to capture the dilemmas in their lives. It's plodding, heartfelt drama serves as a poignant example of Malayalam cinema.

Cast and Crew

With seasoned and talented performers like Aldrin Thampan, Sundari Amma, Vishnu Manampoor, and Santhakumari back on home turf. Sreejith Lal has managed to make the film without any artificial visuals and, narrating it in a simple manner, he captures the beauty of Malayalam rural life and layered human emotions perfectly.

Reception

The movie provides a positive impact for those who prefer serious dramas. IMDb rating: 7.2/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ManoramaMAX, OTT, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Aaryan OTT Release: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More

Related Stories

Sreejith Lal’s Malayalam Film Inland Now Streaming on ManoramaMAX
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday Sale: Check Discounts on These iPhone 16 Models on Vijay Sales
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Finds Metal-Rich Rock on Mars: What You Need to Know
  2. ISS Experiment Shows Moss Spores Can Survive Harsh Space Environment
  3. Asteroid 2024 YR4: Earth Safe, but New Data Shows Small 2032 Lunar Impact Risk
  4. Stephen OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Kuttram Purindhavam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Sreejith Lal’s Malayalam Film Inland Now Streaming on ManoramaMAX
  7. The Great Pre-Wedding Show OTT Release Date: Know Where to Watch This Telugu Comedy-Drama Online
  8. Nadu Center Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About this Inspiring Tamil Sports Drama
  9. Aaryan OTT Release: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  10. Sasivadane OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Romantic Drama Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »