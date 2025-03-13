Technology News
Moonvalley Launches AI Video Model Marey for Filmmaking, Said to Be Fully Trained on Licensed Data

Moonvalley said Marey’s training data was sourced directly from creators by licensing them and compensating the creators.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2025 15:57 IST
Photo Credit: Moonvalley

Moonvalley said movie studios will be more likely to adopt legally safe AI technology such as Marey

Highlights
  • The model was named after pioneering cinematographer Étienne-Jules Marey
  • Moonvalley has started a waitlist to let users access the AI video model
  • Marey accepts text, storyboards, sketches, photos, and videos as input
Moonvalley, a Los Angeles-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup, launched a new generative video model on Wednesday. Dubbed Marey after Étienne Jules Marey, who was considered to be a pioneer of cinematography, the AI video model is said to be trained only on ethically sourced licensed data. The startup says that the nature of training data procurement makes it a legal risk-free technology that movie studios and filmmakers are more likely to adopt. Moonvalley also said that instead of offering the AI model as a text-to-video generation tool, it wanted to create a software that could be integrated into studios' workflows.

Moonvalley Launches Marey AI Video Model

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Moonvalley announced the launch of the Marey video generation model. Calling it a “clean” model, the company said that Marey is built for filmmakers and is trained exclusively on licensed data.

The company explained in a blog post that it wanted to move away from the typical “text in, video out” approach of video generation models, that offer very little control to filmmakers and do not work according to the process they are accustomed to.

“The creative process is iterative by nature; you never make things in one go. And people want to use these models to augment their skills, not hand them a finished product,” the post added.

According to a TechCrunch report, Marey is not a typical video generation model, and instead offers several tools to enable filmmakers in gaining more control over the output. It reportedly offers customisation options such as motion control and camera type. The AI model is also said to allow users to control the in-scene movements of a particular element. Citing a press release, the report added that Marey can generate HD resolution video clips of up to 30 seconds in length.

Marey will also get multimodal input support including text, storyboards, sketches, photos, and video clips. Additionally, the company also plans to offer a powerful software experience that can be integrated into the systems and workflows filmmakers use.

More details about the AI model were not disclosed by the company. Currently, only a select number of users have access to Marey in early release. Others can register for the waitlist to get a chance to try out the model eventually.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
