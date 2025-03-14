With fresh content dropping every week, OTT platforms continue to keep audiences hooked with a mix of gripping dramas, heartwarming stories, and high-octane thrillers. With the long weekend right around the corner, you can binge-watch these OTT releases. Whether you're in the mood for a binge-worthy series or a film that keeps you on the edge of your seat, this week's lineup has something for everyone. From highly anticipated releases to hidden gems, here's what's new on your favourite streaming platforms.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Azaad

Release Date: March 14

March 14 Genre: Period Drama

Period Drama Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan, Diana Penty

Azaad follows the journey of a young stable boy, Govind, who forms a deep bond with a horse named Azaad. Their intertwined fate takes an unexpected turn as they find themselves entangled in the freedom struggle. Ajay Devgn plays Vikram Singh, a fierce dacoit with a cause, while Rasha Thadani takes on the role of Janaki, the landlord's daughter. With striking cinematography and a compelling narrative, the film brings an era of resistance and courage to life.

Be Happy

Release Date: March 14

March 14 Genre: Dance Drama

Dance Drama Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Cast: Abhishek A Bachchan, Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, Harleen Sethi

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Be Happy is a heartwarming tale of a grumpy single father, Shiv, and his talented daughter, Dhara. When Dhara gets a chance to participate in India's biggest dance reality show, Shiv initially hesitates but eventually supports her. As they step into the competitive dance world, unexpected challenges test their bond and resilience. The film balances emotional depth with spectacular dance sequences, making it a must-watch for family audiences.

Aachari Baa

Release Date: March 14

March 14 Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Cast: Neena Gupta, Kabir Bedi, Vatsal Sheth, Vandana Pathak, Manasi Rachh

Aachari Baa revolves around Jaishnaviben, an independent woman who spent years caring for her family but finds herself neglected in her later years. Invited by her son to Mumbai after a decade, she soon discovers she is needed only to pet-sit while the family goes on vacation. Unexpectedly, she forms a bond with Jenny, the dog she initially resented, and her homemade pickles gain unexpected fame. The film delicately explores themes of loneliness, rediscovery, and unspoken familial bonds.

Vanvaas

Release Date: March 14

March 14 Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Where to Watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Cast: Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar, Simrat Kaur

Directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas delves into the complex relationship between a father and son. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Varanasi, the story follows an emotional journey filled with love, conflict, and reconciliation. While the film received critical praise, its box office performance was underwhelming. With its digital release, viewers now have the opportunity to witness this moving tale from the comfort of their homes.

Ponman

Release Date: March 14

March 14 Genre: Dark Comedy

Dark Comedy Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Cast: Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Anand Manmadhan

Ponman follows Ajesh, a gold dealer whose generosity lands him in trouble when a bride's criminal husband schemes to keep the gold lent for their wedding. As Ajesh navigates the consequences, the film blends dark humour with thrilling twists. Shot across picturesque locations in Kerala, Ponman offers a unique mix of comedy and suspense.

Agent

Release Date: March 14

March 14 Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Where to Watch: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya

After multiple delays, Agent finally makes its OTT debut. The film follows RAW agent Ricky, played by Akhil Akkineni, as he takes on a dangerous mission under the command of Colonel Mahadev (Mammootty). His target is Dharma (Dino Morea), a rogue former agent threatening national security. Despite its underwhelming box office performance, the film's high-octane action sequences and espionage thrills promise an engaging watch.

The Electric State

Release Date: March 14

March 14 Genre: Sci-Fi Adventure

Sci-Fi Adventure Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson

Directed by the Russo Brothers, The Electric State is based on Simon Stålenhag's illustrated novel. It follows Michelle, an orphaned teenager, as she embarks on a road trip to find her lost brother. Accompanied by a mysterious robot, her journey takes unexpected turns as she encounters smugglers and faces an ominous threat. With a mix of adventure, humour, and stunning visuals, this film is a treat for sci-fi enthusiasts.

Other OTT Releases this Week