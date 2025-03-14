Technology News
OTT Releases This Week (March 10- March 16): Azaad, Be Happy, The Electric State, and More

Discover the latest OTT releases, from Azaad’s gripping period drama to the sci-fi adventure The Electric State.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 March 2025 08:00 IST
OTT Releases This Week (March 10- March 16): Azaad, Be Happy, The Electric State, and More

OTT platforms offer fresh content weekly, mixing dramas, stories, and thrillers.

Highlights
  • Azaad and Be Happy bring emotional drama to Netflix & Prime
  • The Electric State delivers a thrilling sci-fi adventure
  • Ponman, Agent & more films now streaming across platforms
With fresh content dropping every week, OTT platforms continue to keep audiences hooked with a mix of gripping dramas, heartwarming stories, and high-octane thrillers. With the long weekend right around the corner, you can binge-watch these OTT releases. Whether you're in the mood for a binge-worthy series or a film that keeps you on the edge of your seat, this week's lineup has something for everyone. From highly anticipated releases to hidden gems, here's what's new on your favourite streaming platforms.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Azaad

  • Release Date: March 14
  • Genre: Period Drama
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan, Diana Penty

Azaad follows the journey of a young stable boy, Govind, who forms a deep bond with a horse named Azaad. Their intertwined fate takes an unexpected turn as they find themselves entangled in the freedom struggle. Ajay Devgn plays Vikram Singh, a fierce dacoit with a cause, while Rasha Thadani takes on the role of Janaki, the landlord's daughter. With striking cinematography and a compelling narrative, the film brings an era of resistance and courage to life.

Be Happy

  • Release Date: March 14
  • Genre: Dance Drama
  • Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Cast: Abhishek A Bachchan, Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, Harleen Sethi

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Be Happy is a heartwarming tale of a grumpy single father, Shiv, and his talented daughter, Dhara. When Dhara gets a chance to participate in India's biggest dance reality show, Shiv initially hesitates but eventually supports her. As they step into the competitive dance world, unexpected challenges test their bond and resilience. The film balances emotional depth with spectacular dance sequences, making it a must-watch for family audiences.

Aachari Baa

  • Release Date: March 14
  • Genre: Family Drama
  • Where to Watch: JioHotstar
  • Cast: Neena Gupta, Kabir Bedi, Vatsal Sheth, Vandana Pathak, Manasi Rachh

Aachari Baa revolves around Jaishnaviben, an independent woman who spent years caring for her family but finds herself neglected in her later years. Invited by her son to Mumbai after a decade, she soon discovers she is needed only to pet-sit while the family goes on vacation. Unexpectedly, she forms a bond with Jenny, the dog she initially resented, and her homemade pickles gain unexpected fame. The film delicately explores themes of loneliness, rediscovery, and unspoken familial bonds.

Vanvaas

  • Release Date: March 14
  • Genre: Family Drama
  • Where to Watch: ZEE5
  • Cast: Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar, Simrat Kaur

Directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas delves into the complex relationship between a father and son. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Varanasi, the story follows an emotional journey filled with love, conflict, and reconciliation. While the film received critical praise, its box office performance was underwhelming. With its digital release, viewers now have the opportunity to witness this moving tale from the comfort of their homes.

Ponman

  • Release Date: March 14
  • Genre: Dark Comedy
  • Where to Watch: JioHotstar
  • Cast: Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Anand Manmadhan

Ponman follows Ajesh, a gold dealer whose generosity lands him in trouble when a bride's criminal husband schemes to keep the gold lent for their wedding. As Ajesh navigates the consequences, the film blends dark humour with thrilling twists. Shot across picturesque locations in Kerala, Ponman offers a unique mix of comedy and suspense.

Agent

  • Release Date: March 14
  • Genre: Action Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Sony LIV
  • Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya

After multiple delays, Agent finally makes its OTT debut. The film follows RAW agent Ricky, played by Akhil Akkineni, as he takes on a dangerous mission under the command of Colonel Mahadev (Mammootty). His target is Dharma (Dino Morea), a rogue former agent threatening national security. Despite its underwhelming box office performance, the film's high-octane action sequences and espionage thrills promise an engaging watch.

The Electric State

  • Release Date: March 14
  • Genre: Sci-Fi Adventure
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson

Directed by the Russo Brothers, The Electric State is based on Simon Stålenhag's illustrated novel. It follows Michelle, an orphaned teenager, as she embarks on a road trip to find her lost brother. Accompanied by a mysterious robot, her journey takes unexpected turns as she encounters smugglers and faces an ominous threat. With a mix of adventure, humour, and stunning visuals, this film is a treat for sci-fi enthusiasts.

Other OTT Releases this Week

Movie/Show Name Streaming Platform Release Date
Moana 2 Jio Hotstar March 14, 2025
Dope Thief Apple TV+ March 14, 2025
The Wheel of Time Season 3 Amazon Prime Video March 13, 2025
Adolescence Netflix March 13, 2025
Welcome to the Family Netflix March 12, 2025
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden Netflix March 10, 2025
Top Chef Season 22 Jio Hotstar March 14, 2025
Audrey Netflix March 14, 2025
Dirty Angels Lionsgate Play March 14, 2025
Everybody's Live With John Mulaney Again Netflix March 13, 2025
Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2 Netflix March 12, 2025
The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Jio Hotstar March 10, 2025
Oru Jaathi Jaathakam Prime Video; Manorama Max March 14, 2025
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: OTT releases, Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, new movies, web series, binge-watch, streaming now
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Key Specifications Leaked; Could Come With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 10,000mAh Battery
Moonvalley Launches AI Video Model Marey for Filmmaking, Said to Be Fully Trained on Licensed Data

