Gurram Paapi Reddy Now Available Online: Know Where to This Tamil Dark Comedy Film Online

Written by Poorna Pragna, Gurram Paapi Reddy is a Tamil crime comedy film that is now streaming on the OTT platform. The film revolves around three people who have been hired by a mysterious fraudster to undertake a chaotic task of moving the dead body from a crematorium. However, what begins as a task further unfolds into a big mess. The film sequences are definitely chaotically engaging, and the stars have delivered stellar performances. Likewise, this film serves as a perfect blend of humor, crime, and comedy.

When and Where to Watch Gurram Paapi Reddy

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Zee 5, in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Gurram Paapi Reddy

This film is centred around Gurram Papireddy (Played by Naresh Agastya), along with his team, is tasked to swap a dead body from Srisailam with one in the Srinagar Colony crematorium. However, what begins as a task soon turns into a conflict as the team realizes the mission is going awry. Further, Gurram Papireddy is chased by a royal family, only to get to his property. This film is highly entertaining and explores the intense theme of greed and power.

Cast and Crew of Gurram Paapi Reddy

Directed by Murali Manohar Reddy, this film stars Naresh Agastya in the lead role, accompanied by Faria Abdullah, Yogi Babu, Rajiv Kumar Aneja, Brahmanandam, and more. The background score has been delivered by Krishna Suarabh, while Arjun Raja has done the cinematography.

Reception of Gurram Paapi Reddy

The film was theatrically released on December 19th, 2025, where it received a decent response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.7/10.