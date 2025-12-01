Gustakh Ishq OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Gustakh Ishq is an upcoming romantic drama on OTT, which is the first cinematic production of sumptuous designer Manish Malhotra. The film has reached celluloid and is set to grip the audience with soft romantic content. Soon, it will be released on OTT after its theatrical run. It is in a poetic style and shows a glimpse of the traditional era. Emotions have flown in the form of poetry from one heart to another. It's a different story which has hit cinemas after a long time.

When and Where to Watch

According to the OTT Play report, 'Gustaakh Ishq' might be released four to eight weeks once its theatrical run window ends. The report further mentioned that the movie makers have sealed a deal with JioHotstar for its digital debut, though there is no official information for the same. Hence, we suggest you take this report with a pinch of salt.

Trailer and Plot

The story is centred on the brightening love story with the walking sticks of poetry. It is challenged by many misunderstandings, unspoken feelings and tweaks. It is set in the backdrop of old Delhi and Punjab with an ethical and rustic touch. It explores the scenes from the classic version, old-style love, emotions and desires wrapped in poetic style. Naseeruddin Shah plays the role of the father of a daughter, who has a student of poetry coming to him. The narration of the story focuses towards the tender moments and feelings rather than throwing massive gestures.

Cast and Crew

Gustakh Ishq's cast involves Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Naseeruddin is also playing an important character together with Sharib Hashmi, Avar Brar, Kamakshi Diwan, and others. Written and directed by Vibhu Puri, and music by Vishal Bhardwaj. Produced by Manish Malhotra, who is debuting in the film industry as a producer.

Reception

The old version poetry style with the new era is merged, which is loved by the viewers. It has an IMDb rating of 7.1.