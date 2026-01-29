Technology News
Samsung's 'Next-Generation' AR Glasses With Multimodal AI Capabilities Confirmed to Launch in 2026

Samsung AR glasses are expected to be powered by Android XR OS, a new operating system designed for extended reality (XR) devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 January 2026 14:10 IST
Samsung's 'Next-Generation' AR Glasses With Multimodal AI Capabilities Confirmed to Launch in 2026

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung confirmed the development of Android-powered smart glasses last year

  • The upcoming AR glasses will support multimodal AI experiences
  • Samsung reiterated its AR plans during a recent earnings call
  • They are expected to run on Android XR operating system
Samsung has long been rumoured to be developing several smart wearable devices of various form factors. During a recent earnings call, a company official announced the South Korean tech conglomerate's plans to launch the next-generation augmented reality (AR) glasses in 2026. While Samsung has yet to reveal exactly what its AR glasses will offer, they are confirmed to support multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. This development builds upon Samsung's previously announced partnership with global eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker for its AI glasses.

Samsung AR Glasses Launch

During Samsung Electronics' earnings call with investors, Seong Cho, Executive Vice President of Mobile Experience (MX) Division, mentioned that the tech giant aims to deliver “rich, immersive multimodal AI experiences” across several form factors, including smartphones and “next-generation AR glasses.”

Last year, the company was reported to have plans to launch a new pair of smart glasses. The device was codenamed “Haen”, named after a city in South Korea, Samsung's home turf. It was said to have a “thin and light” design, aiding high utilisation in daily life and compatibility with various face shapes.

At the time, it was suggested that the smart glasses would not feature a display and could be indistinguishable from normal glasses or sunglasses, similar to the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses. Instead, they could offer capabilities similar to the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, such as video recording, music playback, calling, and social sharing.

Per reports, the Samsung AR glasses are expected to be powered by Android XR OS, a new operating system designed for extended reality (XR) devices, like the Galaxy XR headset. They are also rumoured to be equipped with cameras and sensors for motion tracking.

The tech giant has already emphasised how multimodal AI will “change” interaction with new form factors like XR devices. The AR glasses are also expected to feature AI capabilities, such as Gemini integration for enhanced usability.

Samsung was previously rumoured to be working on two pairs of smart glasses. The first-generation model was reported to miss out on an AR display, while the second-generation model was expected to feature the same, although the latter was slated for a 2027 launch.

But with Samsung official's latest comments, the AR glasses could arrive as soon as this year.

