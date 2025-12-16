Technology News
English Edition
Google to Discontinue Dark Web Reports in February 2026, Directs Users to Existing Privacy and Security Tools

Google will stop scanning for new dark web breaches on January 15, 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 December 2025 13:01 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Firmbee

Google first introduced Dark Web Reports in March 2023

Highlights
  • Google recommends users to access its existing privacy and security tools
  • Interested users can head into their account right now and delete data
Google will soon shutter the “dark web reports” feature. The feature, which was launched in March 2023, alerted users to data leaks found on the dark web. The tech giant confirmed the service will end in February next year. It was initially bundled with a Google One subscription and expanded to all users in 2024. After the discontinuation, all data associated with Google's dark web report will be deleted. Users also have the option to delete their data manually before the last date. Once the profile is deleted, users will no longer be able to access the dark web report feature.

Google Will Let Users Delete Dark Web Monitoring Profile Ahead of Deadline

The company's support page states that it is discontinuing the Dark Web Report feature, which was designed to scan the dark web for personal information of users. Scans for new dark web breaches will end on January 15, 2026, and the service will be shut down a month later, on February 16. All associated data will be permanently deleted on this date. The company is allowing users to delete their monitoring profile earlier.

The tech giant explained that while the feature provided general information," feedback showed that it didn't provide helpful next steps". Google confirmed that it is shifting focus to tools that give users clearer, actionable steps to protect their data online. It stated that it will continue to track and defend users from online threats and build tools that help protect users and their personal information.

How to Delete Your Dark Web Monitoring Profile

Users who want to remove their dark web monitoring profile can head into their account right now and delete the data themselves manually by opening the Dark Web Report page > Edit monitoring profile > Delete monitoring profile.

Google recommends all users to make use of existing privacy and security tools, like Security Checkup, creating a Passkey and Google Password Manager. The company also recommends using the Results about you feature. This tool lets users find and request the removal of their personal information, like address and phone number, from Google Search results.

Google first introduced Dark Web Reports in March 2023, and it was initially limited to Google One subscribers. In 2024, the feature was made available to a broader audience, which means it was available for a little over a year before being shut down like hundreds of other Google products.

Comments

Google, Dark Web Report, Google Dark Web Report
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
