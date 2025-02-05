Kinda Pregnant Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Netflix is set to release the comedy film Kinda Pregnant, featuring Amy Schumer in the lead role. The film follows the story of a woman who fakes a pregnancy, leading to unexpected twists. The movie is directed by Tyler Spindel and produced under Happy Madison Productions. Alongside Schumer, the cast includes Jillian Bell, Will Forte and Damon Wayans Jr. The official trailer has been unveiled, giving audiences a glimpse into the comedic and chaotic journey of the protagonist. Kinda Pregnant is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 5, 2025.

When and Where to Watch Kinda Pregnant

Kinda Pregnant will be available for streaming on Netflix from February 5, 2025. Subscribers of the platform can watch the film globally upon its release. The exact timing of the release may vary depending on different time zones.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kinda Pregnant

The official trailer of Kinda Pregnant showcases Amy Schumer's character, Lainy Newton, an educator who feels insecure when her best friend announces her pregnancy. Unable to cope with her emotions, Lainy decides to fake a pregnancy by wearing a prosthetic baby bump. The trailer highlights the humorous yet awkward situations she finds herself in as her deception spirals out of control. Viewers can expect a mix of comedy and emotional moments throughout the film.

Cast and Crew of Kinda Pregnant

Amy Schumer plays the lead role of Lainy Newton. The film also features Jillian Bell, Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jr. and Brianne Howey in key roles. Supporting cast members include Alex Moffat, Joel David Moore, Lizze Broadway, Urzila Carlson and Francis Benhamou. The movie is directed by Tyler Spindel and produced by Happy Madison Productions, a company known for its comedic projects.