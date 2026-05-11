Printers continue to be an essential part of homes and workspaces. From printing school assignments and office documents to handling invoices, forms, and photographs, its use cases are plentiful. As hybrid work and home learning setups become increasingly common, consumers often look for printers that have lower running costs, offer wireless connectivity, and are able to perform multiple functions. So, if you're searching for a new printer, then the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 brings discounts on a wide range of printers from brands such as HP, Canon, Epson, and Brother. Alongside price cuts, you can also avail of additional bank offers, cashback benefits, and EMI options.

One of the standout deals during the sale is on the HP Smart Tank 589, which is currently available at an effective sale price of Rs. 12,199, down from its listed price of Rs. 17,828. It is part of HP's Smart Tank lineup and caters to users who want higher-volume printing with refillable ink tanks at lower long-term printing costs.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Printers

Amazon offers discounts of up to 35 percent on single-function and multi-function printers. Additionally, customers purchasing during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 can avail instant discounts through eligible bank cards and EMI transactions.

The e-commerce giant also offers cashback deals, exchange benefits, and no-cost EMI options on select products during the sale event. HDFC Bank card users can claim a 10 percent instant discount, further reducing the effective price and helping buyers maximise their savings.

We previously brought you the best offers on affordable smartwatches, along with deals on soundbars. For your printing needs, the best deals on printers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 are mentioned below:

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