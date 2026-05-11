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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Printers From Brands Like Canon, Epson and HP

Amazon offers discounts of up to 35 percent on single-function and multi-function printers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2026 18:00 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Printers From Brands Like Canon, Epson and HP

Photo Credit: HP

HP's laser printers can be purchased at a discount during the Amazon sale

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Highlights
  • Shoppers can save up to 35 percent on printers during the Amazon sale
  • Additional HDFC Bank offers instantly reduce the final purchase price
  • The HP Smart Tank 589 is currently priced at Rs. 12,199
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Printers continue to be an essential part of homes and workspaces. From printing school assignments and office documents to handling invoices, forms, and photographs, its use cases are plentiful. As hybrid work and home learning setups become increasingly common, consumers often look for printers that have lower running costs, offer wireless connectivity, and are able to perform multiple functions. So, if you're searching for a new printer, then the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 brings discounts on a wide range of printers from brands such as HP, Canon, Epson, and Brother. Alongside price cuts, you can also avail of additional bank offers, cashback benefits, and EMI options.

One of the standout deals during the sale is on the HP Smart Tank 589, which is currently available at an effective sale price of Rs. 12,199, down from its listed price of Rs. 17,828. It is part of HP's Smart Tank lineup and caters to users who want higher-volume printing with refillable ink tanks at lower long-term printing costs.

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Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Printers

Amazon offers discounts of up to 35 percent on single-function and multi-function printers. Additionally, customers purchasing during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 can avail instant discounts through eligible bank cards and EMI transactions.

The e-commerce giant also offers cashback deals, exchange benefits, and no-cost EMI options on select products during the sale event. HDFC Bank card users can claim a 10 percent instant discount, further reducing the effective price and helping buyers maximise their savings.

We previously brought you the best offers on affordable smartwatches, along with deals on soundbars. For your printing needs, the best deals on printers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 are mentioned below:

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 Rs. 18,295 Rs. 12,999 Buy Now
HP Smart Tank 589 Rs. 17,828 Rs. 12,199 Buy Now
Epson EcoTank L3252 Rs. 17,999 Rs. 12,999 Buy Now
Canon PIXMA E4570 Rs. 10,495 Rs. 9,399 Buy Now
HP Laser 1008w Rs. 15,840 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
HP LaserJet Pro M126nw Rs. 29,500 Rs. 29,399 Buy Now
HP Laser MFP 1188fnw Rs. 26,582 Rs. 19,499 Buy Now
HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 Rs. 6,980 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
Brother DCP-L2520D Rs. 22,990 16,099 Buy Now

 

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HP Smart Tank 589 Inkjet Multi Function Color Printer

HP Smart Tank 589 Inkjet Multi Function Color Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Inkjet
Printing Output Color
Connectivity No
Printer Type Multi Function
Brother DCP-L2520D Laser Multi Function Monochrome Printer

Brother DCP-L2520D Laser Multi Function Monochrome Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Laser
Printing Output Monochrome
Printer Type Multi Function
Epson EcoTank L3252 Inkjet Multi Function Color Printer

Epson EcoTank L3252 Inkjet Multi Function Color Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Inkjet
Printing Output Color
Connectivity Wireless
Printer Type Multi Function
Canon Pixma E4570 Inkjet Multi Function Color Printer

Canon Pixma E4570 Inkjet Multi Function Color Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Inkjet
Printing Output Color
Connectivity Wireless
Printer Type Multi Function
HP Laser 1008W Laser Single Function Monochrome Printer

HP Laser 1008W Laser Single Function Monochrome Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Laser
Printing Output Monochrome
Printer Type Single Function
HP LaserJet Pro MFP M126NW Laser Multi Function Monochrome Printer

HP LaserJet Pro MFP M126NW Laser Multi Function Monochrome Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Laser
Printing Output Monochrome
Functions Print, Copy, Scan
Connectivity Wireless, USB
Printer Type Multi Function
HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 Inkjet Multi Function Color Printer

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 Inkjet Multi Function Color Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Inkjet
Printing Output Color
Functions Print, Copy, Scan
Print Speed 5.5 ppm
Connectivity No
Printer Type Multi Function
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Further reading: Printers, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 Date, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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