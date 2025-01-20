Technology News
English Edition
  Instagram Rolls Out Rectangular Profile Grid, Increases Reel Duration to Three Minutes

Instagram Rolls Out Rectangular Profile Grid, Increases Reel Duration to Three Minutes

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that users will be able to customise image thumbnails to preserve their profile’s aesthetics.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2025 18:24 IST
Instagram Rolls Out Rectangular Profile Grid, Increases Reel Duration to Three Minutes

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Eyestetix Studio

Earlier, the maximum duration of a Reel was 90 seconds

Highlights
  • Instagram is also planning to move Highlights to the grid
  • Users will also be allowed to reorder their grid as per preference
  • Instagram will also let users only post to their grid
Instagram is rolling out several profile-based changes that might not be up to users' liking. The Meta-owned platform began testing vertical grids on profiles in August 2024, and is now rolling it out to all users. This will now change the current square grids into vertical grids and can potentially alter the curated profiles where users use multiple grids to establish a special visual layout. Additionally, the platform will allow users to customise the thumbnails of the post and reorder their grid. Instagram is also increasing the maximum duration of Reels from 90 seconds to three minutes.

Instagram Switches to 4:3 Thumbnails on Profiles

In a post, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that vertical grids for profiles are rolling out to all users this week, replacing the 1:1 aspect ratio with a 4:3 ratio. However, acknowledging that the feedback on the change was “both positive and quite negative”, he also detailed several new profile-based features that will help users better adjust to this change.

instagram profile changes Instagram profile changes

New profile changes coming to Instagram
Photo Credit: Instagram

 

“Most photos and videos that are uploaded to Instagram at this point are vertical, and rectangles do a better job showing off those photos and videos.” He added that the new layout will also create a “simpler, cleaner place,” Mosseri explained.

Several users commented on the post, criticising the move. Punktmidi, a creator on the platform said, “You destroyed millions of well curated 1:1 grids.” Another user, @matilde.alcini, urged Mosseri to “just let people choose if they want squares or rectangles on the grid.”

In the post, Mosseri said that future versions of profiles will allow users to better adjust to the change and still aesthetically arrange the profile grids. Instagram is working on improving the ability to customise post thumbnails, allowing users better control over what the profile view shows.

Instagram is also planning to move Story Highlights to the grid, giving it a dedicated tab. Highlights can be seen between the bio and the grid in circular icons. Mosseri called the current arrangement “visually complicated” and that they push the grid down. Finally, the platform is also working on a feature to let users re-order their grid and post directly to the grid (these posts will not show up on the feed).

“This plan might change as we iterate over the next couple months, but I'm hoping sharing our intentions early will help avoid any more harsh surprises,” Mosseri added.

Instagram Reels Increased to Three Minutes

Mosseri also announced that users can now upload Reels up to three minutes long. Earlier, the platform only allowed users to upload a maximum of 90-second-long Reels. This change now brings the Meta-owned app on par with other vertical video-focused platforms such as TikTok and YouTube.

TikTok released three-minute-long videos in July 2021, and YouTube increased the duration of Shorts in October 2024. Gadgets 360 was unable to confirm that three-minute Reel uploads were available on Android and iOS, at the time of publishing this story.

Comments

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram features, Reels, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Official Trump Crypto Token Price Drops Sharply as Melania Trump Launches Memecoin
Tecno Spark 30C Gets New 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Specifications

