Thode Door Thode Paas OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, Thode Door Thode Paas is an upcoming family drama series that is set to release on your digital screens soon. The series explores the modern perspective on the importance of family conversations. The plot revolves around the Mehta family, where the family patriarch, Pankaj Kapoor, challenges the family to go on a digital detox for six months in exchange for a reward of 1 crore. The sequences of the series are expected to be high on emotions and have a comic touch too.

When and Where to Watch Thode Door Thode Paas

This web series will premiere on November 07, 2025, only on Zee5. The viewers, however, will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Thode Door Thode Paas

This family drama is a modern take on the importance of conversations within the family. The family patriarch of the Mehtas, Pankaj Kapoor, will challenge the members of his family to go on a social detox, where everyone will have to give up their phones for the next six months. The person who successfully does it will then be rewarded with a sum of Rs 1 crore. As the family takes up the challenge, they will certainly begin coming closer to each other and will rediscover what was lost. The plot is highly engaging and brings back the nostalgia of how well the family connected without phones.

Cast and Crew of Thode Door Thode Paas

Created by Shiirshak S. Anand, Thode Door Thode Paas will feature Pankaj Kapoor, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Mona Singh, Sartaaj Kakkar, and more in prominent roles. The cinematography has been done by Sriram Ganapathy, while the editor of the series is Adeeth Bharadwaj.

Reception of Thode Door Thode Paas

This web series is yet to be released; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.