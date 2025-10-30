Technology News
English Edition

Blackmail Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Crime Thriller Movie

The film stars G.V. Prakash, Srikanth, and Bindu Madhavi in key roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 October 2025 21:52 IST
Blackmail Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Crime Thriller Movie

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Blackmail is a Tamil thriller about three lives trapped in crime

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Blackmail is a Tamil crime thriller movie
  • It has been written and directed by Mu. Maran
  • Streaming Now, only on SunNXT
Advertisement

Written and directed by Mu. Maran, Blackmail is an engaging Tamil crime thriller movie. This movie has finally made its way to your digital screens. The film follows three parallel narratives wherein Mani, a young man, is forced to work for a drug smuggler after his girlfriend is abducted, whereas a wealthy businessman named Ashok's daughter is kidnapped during their vacation, and lastly, there's Archana, being blackmailed by her ex-lover. The movie explores the collision of these stories in a certain way that keeps the audience hooked until the end.

When and Where to Watch Blackmail

This movie is now streaming on Sun NXT, in the Tamil language. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Blackmail

This crime thriller movie revolves around the lives of three separate individuals, where Mani (Played by G.V. Prakash) is forcefully working for a drug smuggler, while the other man, named Ashok (Played by Srikanth), is a wealthy businessman whose daughter has been kidnapped, and lastly, there's Archana (Bindu Madahvi), who is being threatened by her ex-lover. As the lives of these individuals entangle within the web of crime and deception, the chaos is meant to happen. What unfolds next is packed with gripping truths and hidden secrets that will turn their lives upside down.

Cast and Crew of Blackmail

This Mu. Maran film stars Bindhu Madhavi, Srikanth, Teju Ashwini, Shaji Chen, Girija Hari, G.V. Prakash Kumar, and more in prominent roles. The music composition has been delivered by Sam C.S. and D. Imman, while Gokul Benoy is the cinematographer.

Reception of Blackmail

The movie was theatrically released on September 12, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.3/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sun NXT, Blackmail, crime thriller, streaming, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How to Claim 18 Months of Free Google AI Pro Access on the MyJio App
Raj Tarun's Chiranjeeva OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

Blackmail Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Crime Thriller Movie
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 11 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Top OTT Releases of the Week: Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, and More
  3. Gemini 3 AI Model Will Be Released Soon, Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  4. Reliance Offers Free 18-Month Google AI Pro with Gemini, Veo to Jio Users
  5. Vivo X300 Series Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Vivo X300 Series With 200-Megapixel Zeiss Camera Launched Globally
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists May Have Finally Solved the Sun’s Mysteriously Hot Atmosphere Puzzle
  2. Vivo X300 Series Launched Globally With 200-Megapixel Zeiss Camera, Up to 6.78-Inch Display: Price, Features
  3. Canva Introduces Revamped Video Editor, New AI Tools and a Marketing Platform
  4. Thode Door Thode Paas OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  5. Blackmail Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Crime Thriller Movie
  6. Eva Husson’s Playdate OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Raj Tarun's Chiranjeeva OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Bitchat Becomes Jamaica’s Go-to App as Hurricane Melissa Cripples Communication
  9. Google Maps Is Reportedly Developing a New Power Saving Mode for Navigation
  10. Take-Two CEO Says AI Won't Be 'Very Good' at Making a Game Like Grand Theft Auto
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »