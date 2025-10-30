Blackmail Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Crime Thriller Movie

Written and directed by Mu. Maran, Blackmail is an engaging Tamil crime thriller movie. This movie has finally made its way to your digital screens. The film follows three parallel narratives wherein Mani, a young man, is forced to work for a drug smuggler after his girlfriend is abducted, whereas a wealthy businessman named Ashok's daughter is kidnapped during their vacation, and lastly, there's Archana, being blackmailed by her ex-lover. The movie explores the collision of these stories in a certain way that keeps the audience hooked until the end.

When and Where to Watch Blackmail

This movie is now streaming on Sun NXT, in the Tamil language. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Blackmail

This crime thriller movie revolves around the lives of three separate individuals, where Mani (Played by G.V. Prakash) is forcefully working for a drug smuggler, while the other man, named Ashok (Played by Srikanth), is a wealthy businessman whose daughter has been kidnapped, and lastly, there's Archana (Bindu Madahvi), who is being threatened by her ex-lover. As the lives of these individuals entangle within the web of crime and deception, the chaos is meant to happen. What unfolds next is packed with gripping truths and hidden secrets that will turn their lives upside down.

Cast and Crew of Blackmail

This Mu. Maran film stars Bindhu Madhavi, Srikanth, Teju Ashwini, Shaji Chen, Girija Hari, G.V. Prakash Kumar, and more in prominent roles. The music composition has been delivered by Sam C.S. and D. Imman, while Gokul Benoy is the cinematographer.

Reception of Blackmail

The movie was theatrically released on September 12, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.3/10.